Sidhi Marwadi Expands Nationwide: Clean-Food Brand Blends Tradition with Growth

New Delhi [India], September 11: Rajasthan-born clean-food brand Sidhi Marwadi has announced an aggressive national expansion plan, with 20 outlets already operational across India and over 25 more expected to launch before Diwali 2025. The company aims to establish 100 outlets by FY 2025-26 through a franchise-led model, cementing its presence in the fast-growing clean-food sector.

Launched in 2024, Sidhi Marwadi has quickly emerged as a trusted name for preservative-free products such as spices prepared using traditional methods, cold-pressed oils, and authentic Rajasthani staples. Early product batches sold out within days of launch, with customer demand now expanding beyond domestic markets to the global Indian diaspora.

The brand has already made significant strides in regional markets, with outlets spanning Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states. Its 20th outlet, inaugurated recently in Jodhpur, marked a celebratory milestone, drawing Bollywood actor Amisha Patel and leading digital creators--further underscoring the cultural resonance and popularity of the brand.

Behind this growing success is entrepreneur Kaushalya Chaudhary, who began her journey in 2017 from Kuri village, Rajasthan. Starting with cooking videos filmed on a basic ₹7,500 phone, she used her native Marwadi dialect to connect with audiences online, amassing over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers. Her culinary authenticity also earned her a place among the Top 12 contestants of MasterChef India Season 8, giving a strong national voice to Marwadi cuisine and paving the way for her entrepreneurial venture.

As Sidhi Marwadi grows, it continues to tie its expansion to social impact. More than 35 rural women are actively associated with the brand's operations--from food preparation to packaging--ensuring sustainable livelihoods while staying rooted in their communities. Each new outlet is designed to further this women-centric franchise model, creating opportunities for financial independence.

Industry analysts highlight the timing of this expansion, as India's clean-food sector experiences exponential growth driven by rising consumer demand for preservative-free and culturally rooted food products. Regional brands like Sidhi Marwadi are carving a unique niche by combining tradition, scale, and trust.

With a strong digital presence and ambitious franchise pipeline, the brand now sets its sights on crossing 100 outlets by FY 2025-26. Beyond India, it plans to reach global Indian households, positioning itself as a benchmark for women-led entrepreneurship in the food sector.

