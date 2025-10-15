Signify Launches Philips Aura Floodlight, Making Functional Brilliance Meets Festive Elegance

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 15: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the launch of the Philips Aura Floodlight, a market-first innovation that blends professional-grade illumination with cultural and festive aesthetics. Unlike conventional outdoor lighting that often disrupts architectural aesthetics, the Philips Aura Floodlight offers 'Decor by Day & Lighting Excellence by Night' elegantly complementing building exteriors during daylight hours while providing brilliant illumination after dark. Designed specifically for India's vibrant public celebrations, religious gatherings, and outdoor events, the Phillips Aura Floodlight offers an installation ready decorative lighting solution that eliminates the need for makeshift setups.

With its reliable 50W LED power, the Philips Aura Floodlight is perfect for bright and efficient illumination, as well as decorative adaptability by day, making it ideal for Mandirs, Pooja Pandals, cultural installations, municipal festivals, and outdoor event spaces. The product is available in multiple designs featuring iconic Indian festive motifs such as Swastik, Kalash, and Diya, as well as a customizable plain plate option for year-round use.

Girish K Chawla, Head of Professional Business, Signify, Greater India said, "The Philips Aura Floodlight has been designed with a deep understanding of India's cultural and festive lighting needs. Its distinctive border-lit design delivers a precise, uniform glow, creating a beautiful circular wash while minimizing glare, making it ideal for highlighting the heart of any celebration. By night, the glowing outer ring transforms every installation into a striking visual statement. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative lighting solutions that resonate with our customers' traditions while meeting modern performance standards."

From Diwali to Navratri, from temple courtyards to community fairs, the Phillips Aura Floodlight is tailored for India's unique cultural landscape. It addresses the long-standing challenge faced by event organizers and contractors who rely on makeshift combinations of plain floodlights and separate decorative elements, offering instead a single, installation-ready, professional-grade solution. The product is available in Cool White (6500K) and Neutral White (4000K) color temperatures, with an MRP of IND 2,499/- across all variants.

The Philips Aura Floodlight will be available from 12th September 2025 across India.

The Philips Aura Floodlight is purpose-built to meet the dual needs of daytime decorative appeal and nighttime functional brilliance. It operates on an input voltage of 120-270V AC and delivers a lumen output of 5000 lm. The fixture offers a high color rendering index (CRI) of 80, along with 4KV surge protection for enhanced durability. With an IP65 rating, it is resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for outdoor installations. The product is also IK07 - Impact resistant and comes in compact dimensions of 218 x 218 x 65 mm and plate size of 96 x 96 mm ensure ease of installation, while its grey body with a polycarbonate diffuser provides a sleek, modern look and can also be customized with logos.

With the launch of the Philips Aura Floodlight, Signify reinforces its commitment to creating innovative, culturally relevant, and energy-efficient lighting solutions that enhance both functionality and aesthetics. By addressing the unique needs of India's festive and cultural spaces, this product not only sets a new benchmark in professional decorative lighting but also strengthens Signify's vision of #BrighterLivesBetterWorld.

