Signify Lights up Ram Mandir and Ram Path with Ornamental Street Lighting, Blending Heritage with Innovation

New Delhi [India], January 22: Taking a historical step ahead with the nation, Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces the illumination of Ram Path and sections of Ram Mandir with customized ornamental and functional lights. Focused on unlocking the extraordinary potential of light, Signify takes pride in contributing to the cultural heritage of Ayodhya.

Vikas Malhotra, Business Head, Systems and Services, Signify, Greater India expressed enthusiasm for this exceptional project, stating, "Inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a milestone event in the history of India and we are honored to light up Ayodhya's landscape with our distinct range of lights. At Signify, we have always been at the forefront of the lighting industry for our technology, innovation and customization. Our lighting designs at the Ram Mandir and Ram Path are a harmonious blend of heritage and cutting-edge technology, capturing the essence of Lord Ram's triumph, illuminating the space to honor the divine journey and celebrating its unique heritage."

Ram Mandir Temple with cutting-edge lighting solutions

For Temples' Perkota lighting, Philips Uni fixtures are strategically placed on walls, columns, and ceilings. These fixtures, discreet in size, ensure that the light source remains almost invisible to pilgrims, reducing glare yet delivering a bright and vibrant ambience. A unique proposition lies in their specific beam angle, expertly illuminating the temple's intricate carvings. The landscape lighting of the temple transforms surroundings into a mesmerizing visual spectacle. Utilizing step lights, LED strips with profiles, and a blend of decorative fixtures like post tops and inground up-lighters, we artfully illuminate ramps and sculptures. Each fixture is customized to the project specifications, creating a captivating ambiance befitting the sacred setting. Our landscape lighting on Kuber tila, further enhances the temple's grandeur, merging seamlessly with the architectural marvel. Within the Pilgrim facility center, our indoor lighting fixtures redefined the pilgrimage experience, marrying functionality with aesthetics. As we continue to work on these endeavors, we remain committed to bringing brilliance to every corner of the Ram Mandir Temple, ensuring a divine and enlightening atmosphere for all.

Ram Path - the main arterial path from Dharampath gate leading to Ram Mandir

The customized ornamental pole is one-of-its-kind and features a majestic Philips Uni Urban lighting fixture and a top bracket crafted to replicate Lord Ram's iconic bow and arrow. The newly unveiled pole enhances the city's aesthetic appeal symbolizing the spirit of victory and success inherent in Lord Ram's legend. The unique installation showcases an imposing lighting fixture characterized by its grand design adding a touch of regality to the ensemble. The intricacy extends to the top bracket, which has been thoroughly crafted to emulate Lord Ram's bow and arrow. Every detail, from the precision in design to the thoughtful incorporation of cultural symbolism has been attended to with the utmost care. The bottom of the pole has beautiful images of Lord Ram and Hanuman. These innovative installations are also high energy efficient and boast state-of-the-art LED lighting.

Dharampath Gate and Surya Stambh Gate

Signify is also executing facade lighting for Dharampath Gate and Surya Stambh Gate, elevating its architectural features and enormous structure. This not only elevates the visual appeal of Ayodhya's nightscapes but also underscores Signify's dedication to sustainable lighting solutions.

In the past, Signify also executed facade lighting for key landmarks like Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan, Dasarath Mahal, and Digambar Akhada, utilizing the advanced Philips Uni range of products equipped with DMX controls. Through these innovative and sustainable lighting solutions, Signify aspires to leave a lasting impact on both the visitors and local residents of Ayodhya, contributing to a well-lit and aesthetically pleasing urban environment.

