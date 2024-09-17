Simplilearn Learning Hub Offers Free Access to Universities to Equip Students with Top Digital Skills

BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital skills, is thrilled to announce that Simplilearn's Learning Hub is now accessible to all Universities for free. This new initiative highlights Simplilearn's dedication to enhancing educational accessibility and providing high-quality resources to academic institutions aiming to equip their students with new skills and advance their careers in new-age domains such as cyber security, cloud computing and GenAI. The Simplilearn Learning Hub offers extensive features, including over 500 on-demand courses and learning pathways. Once Universities sign up for the learning hub, they can access integrated labs, hands-on projects, and comprehensive assessments and quizzes designed to drive superior learning outcomes, which will, in turn, benefit the future workforce. This array of resources ensures that learners gain practical experience and a deeper understanding of critical digital skills.

This development aligns closely with recent government initiatives to bridge the talent-academia gap and boost employment. The Government of India's strategic investments are set to empower 4.1 crore youths, fueling their aspirations. Simplilearn's free Learning Hub complements these efforts by removing financial barriers to education, facilitating higher course completion rates, and enhancing skill retention.

By offering free access to its Learning Hub, Simplilearn reinforces its mission to provide innovative and accessible educational solutions. This initiative empowers Universities to aid students with the tools and knowledge they need to excel in their fields and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said, "Our pedagogy strongly believes in empowering learners with the necessary skills needed to thrive in today's digital market. We are thrilled to introduce free access to the Learning Hub, a platform crafted to address the dynamic needs of today's workforce. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's vision of enhancing youth employment and skill development. By extending our essential resources to universities, we can enable learning at scale and address the growing need for continuous upskilling in a rapidly advancing tech era. The platform empowers learners with the tools to win in the competitive market, bringing a culture of lifelong learning and adaptability to the future workforce."

As Universities and professionals increasingly recognize the importance of digital skills, Simplilearn remains a crucial partner in their journey toward upskilling and staying competitive in the rapidly changing technological landscape. Universities interested in accessing the free Learning Hub can apply by emailing corporatesales@simplilearn.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)