SIMS Hosts a Grand Homecoming: National Alumni Meet (NAM)\'25

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS), Pune, witnessed an extraordinary celebration of legacy and leadership with the successful completion of its flagship annual event, NAM'25, themed LUMINARA - The Light That Guides You Home. When alumni return for NAM, they don't just come back as former students; they come back as lights themselves, professionals who now illuminate paths for others.

The event was graced by the presence of Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Rohit Bakshi, Director, SIMS; Dr. Pravin Kumar Bhoyar, Deputy Director, SIMS; Dr. Smita Mehendale, Faculty-in-Charge of the SIMS Alumni Cell; and Ms. Sweta Mehrotra, Head of Placements, SIMS; The event brought together alumni, including CHROs, CXOs, senior corporate leaders, founders, and industry specialists.

The campus came alive with energy, nostalgia, and pride as torchbearers of SIMS returned to the grounds that shaped their academic journey and professional ideologies. Alumni reconnected over shared memories of classroom debates, placements, friendships, hostel life, and defining student experiences, reminding everyone that time may move forward, but roots remain deeply anchored.

What set NAM'25 apart was its purposeful design. Beyond celebration, the event created meaningful industry-academia engagement through curated segments such as Speed Mentoring, where alumni offered direct guidance to current student managers on leadership, career pathways, industry expectations, and personal development. The highly anticipated Pitch Perfect session gave students a powerful platform to present innovative ideas and business concepts to industry experts, receiving invaluable real-time feedback and inspiration.

The day featured stellar cultural performances by SIMS student managers, reflecting the vibrance and creative spirit of the campus. The atmosphere blended celebration with memories for those who once learned here and now return as leaders, mentors, and changemakers. Many alumni who had once been part of these very student driven Cultural, professional and personality Development clubs and cells expressed a heartfelt sense of nostalgia and pride as they watched new talent take the same stage they once stood on, reminding them of their life at SIMS and a version of themselves they had long outgrown.

NAM'25 stands as a testament to the strength of the SIMS community; a network built on shared values and collective growth. With LUMINARA, SIMS reaffirmed that its alumni are not just graduates, they are guiding lights for the generations that follow.

As the event concluded, one sentiment echoed across conversations:

No matter where life leads, SIMS will always be home.

For more information, visit - https://www.siu.edu.in/

