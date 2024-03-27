SIP Academy launches 'CriCo English'; Plans to open 250+ CriCo English centers across India in next 3 years

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 27: SIP Academy, a well known organization in skill development programmes for children has launched an unique English skill development programme, CriCo English in collaboration with UK based RTL English.This programme is designed to bridge the skill gap among children in English language and critical thinking skills for academic success.

"One of the important skills children need today is good communication in English along with Critical thinking. We have designed a very engaging programme for kids and the initial feedback from our pilot is very encouraging." said Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy.

"The interplay of animated content, app based homework and course instructor intervention at class makes it (CriCo English) a unique programme in the Market. We are targeting 250 franchisee centers in the next 3 years", said Krishna Chaitanya, Business Head of CriCo English.

CriCo English is a new addition to SIP Academy's portfolio of after-school programmes - SIP Abacus and Globalart India. With CriCo English, SIP Academy is joining the ranks of indigenously built edTech companies. It uses a hybrid approach to technology with programmes delivered by course instructors through the use of classroom animations, homework apps and books.

SIP Academy has a legacy of 20 years developing the right skills for children. The vision is to make a difference nationally and internationally by significantly impacting the mental potential of children. Started in 2003, the company has expanded to 1000+ franchisees across India. SIP academy is also making inroads abroad with its SIP Abacus business. With its current business growing at 40% year on year and the new launch, SIP Academy is looking at doubling it's revenue in the next two years while maintaining healthy profits.

For more information about CriCo English, please visit: cricoenglish.com

