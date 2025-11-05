Sistema.bio Secures Strategic Backing from Suzuki's Next Bharat Ventures

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Sistema.bio, a global leader in biogas technology, financing, and services for family farmers, announced the addition of Next Bharat Ventures (NBV), the Impact Fund created by Suzuki Motor Corporation in India, to its group of strategic investors and partners.

NBV's investment will accelerate Sistema.bio's expansion across India, support the launch of new agricultural and energy solutions, and strengthen the company's overall growth trajectory.

Established in 2024, Next Bharat focuses exclusively on impact enterprises in India, backing entrepreneurs creating large-scale change across India 2 and India 3. With this partnership, NBV and Sistema.bio aim to advance agritech, enable financial inclusion, strengthen rural supply chains, and decarbonize agricultural value chains.

"Sistema.bio is a perfect match for Next Bharat Ventures' mission to back entrepreneurs building scalable, innovative businesses that serve the 'Next Billion' Indians. By joining forces, we strengthen the last mile: Sistema.bio not only delivers groundbreaking biogas technology, but also ensures robust customer service that can reach millions of farmers in rural areas," said Vipul Jindal, Managing Director, Founder & CEO of Next Bharat Ventures.

The investment will boost Sistema.bio's manufacturing capacity, accelerate R & D, and drive the development of new product lines. This includes advanced materials, IoT-enabled solutions, and digital MRV technologies to improve current offerings and maintain leadership in biogas innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Next Bharat to our strategic partners and investor group. Beyond the strong alignment in values and impact, this partnership unlocks exciting opportunities to merge Suzuki's innovation capabilities with our 15 years of experience working alongside family farmers worldwide," said Alexander Eaton, CEO & Co-founder of Sistema.bio.

For more, visit www.sistema.bio.

