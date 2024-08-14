SkillCircle Expands Its Footprint with a New Campus in Jaipur

SMPL Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 14: SkillCircle, a leader in digital skills training, is pleased to announce the launch of its new campus in Jaipur. This event represents an important turning point in the organization's goal of providing advanced digital education to people all over India. This new business is projected to develop into a central location for Rajasthan's budding businesses, professionals, and digital marketers. Located in the Pink City of India, the new SkillCircle campus is strategically placed to serve students and working professionals from across the region. The Jaipur campus will provide a variety of industry-relevant programs to suit the growing demand for digital skills in the current job market, thanks to its cutting-edge facilities and modern learning environment.

The founder and CEO of SkillCircle, Shivam Ahuja, stated, "We are excited to bring SkillCircle's innovative approach to digital education to Jaipur. Our new campus is more than just a place of learning; it's a space where creativity meets technology and students are equipped with the skills they need to excel in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Garvit Jagetia and Nishank Tak, our Franchisee partner for SkillCircle in Jaipur, shared their excitement about the launch: "We are thrilled to bring SkillCircle's renowned digital education programs to Jaipur. This city is brimming with potential, and we are committed to empowering the local community with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. Partnering with SkillCircle allows us to be at the forefront of this transformation."

The courses offered by SkillCircle, which are designed to give students practical experience and real-world insights, will be held at the Jaipur facility. These courses include digital marketing, social media management, performance marketing, etc.

With experienced educators and programs that combine academic understanding with real-world application, students can expect the confidence and skill to succeed in their careers.

Over 2,00,000 students--both experts and beginners have received training from SkillCircle since its founding in 2016 to become pioneers in the field of digital skills education.

The Jaipur campus is a component of SkillCircle's larger plan to provide high-quality digital education to all people, wherever in the world they may be.

The new campus in Jaipur is well-positioned to play a significant role in determining the digital future of both the region and its students thanks to its flexible learning options, which include both online and offline programs.

For more information, please visit - https://skillcircle.in/digital-marketing-course-in-jaipur/

