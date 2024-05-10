SkillsDA signs MoU with RRU and TCIL

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 10: SkillsDA Cyber Security, a leading provider of cyber security training and upskilling solutions, has formalized a strategic partnership with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Ingu's Knowledge Academy Private Limited, known by its brand SkillsDA, is renowned for its innovative platform that connects industry experts with skilled professionals to elevate customer experiences across various sectors. With a focus on delivering high-quality brand experiences, SkillsDA serves as a comprehensive training and upskilling ecosystem for stakeholders.

Rashtriya Raksha University, established by the Parliament of India as an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is recognized as the premier National Security and Police University in India. Working in conjunction with the Security and Scientific Technical Research Association (SASTRA), RRU is dedicated to advancing security research and education.

TCIL, a Government of India Enterprise specializing in telecommunications engineering and consultancy services, brings extensive expertise and a global presence to the partnership. With certifications including CMMI Level 3 and ISO 9001:2015, TCIL is committed to delivering top-notch telecom solutions across India and around the world.

The tripartite agreement between SkillsDA Cyber Security, RRU-SASTRA, and TCIL is poised to offer learners an array of specialized courses, including Bharat - Data Protection Officer certification, Cyber Security training courses, and AI-powered software products for assessing Cyber Security talent quotient and Bharat CISO programs. While SASTRA - RRU and SkillsDA will curate, certify, and deliver the courses in three modes: Online self-paced, Virtual Instructor Led Training, and Physical In-person Trainings, TCIL will market the courses and trainings in various states in India as well as overseas markets where TCIL has its presence.

Moreover, the collaboration aims to promote the BHARAT Data Protection Officer (BHARAT DPO) course as a cornerstone of data privacy and protection education. Universities and government institutions will be encouraged to integrate this course into their regular curriculum or offer it as a value-added program.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with RRU and TCIL," said Mr. Kottaram Ramesh, Chief Vision Officer and MD, SkillsDA. "By combining our collective expertise and resources, we aim to empower learners with cutting-edge cyber security education and equip them with the skills needed to navigate today's digital landscape securely."

The MoU is signed on 10th May 2024, coincides with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya which is celebrated as a day of prosperity and auspicious beginnings, provided the perfect backdrop for this transformative partnership.

Through this partnership, SkillsDA Cyber Security, RRU-SASTRA, and TCIL reaffirm their commitment to advancing and fostering a safer digital environment for individuals and organizations alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)