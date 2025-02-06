Skipper Limited registered its best ever third quarter and 9M revenue performance on the back of strong execution in engineering business segments

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 6: Skipper Limited (BSE: 538562) and (NSE: SKIPPER), is one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures and a prominent manufacturer of Telecom and Railway structures. Skipper, also a significant player in Polymer Pipes & Fittings industry, announced its results for the third quarter of FY 25, ended 31st December, 2024.

Key Business Highlights

* Closing Order Book: Stands at Rs. 63,541 million, with 89% from domestic markets and 11% from exports.

* Quarterly Order Inflow: Rs. 13,182 million for engineering products supplies and EPC works.

* Significant Domestic Contracts: Secured significant large domestic contracts from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and private TSO.

* Year-to-Date Order Inflows: Total Rs. 37,433 million, reflecting strong traction across both domestic and international markets.

Director Speaks

Commenting on the results, Sharan Bansal, Director of Skipper Limited, said: "Skipper Limited's record-breaking performance in the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal year is a reflection of our relentless focus on operational excellence, innovation, and market-driven strategies. Our robust order book of Rs63,541 million, with 89% from domestic markets and 11% from exports, showcases the trust and confidence that our customers place in us.

Securing large-scale contracts from prestigious clients such as the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and private transmission operators further solidifies our position as a key player in India's infrastructure development. These wins reinforce our ability to execute complex engineering projects with precision and reliability. As the nation moves towards strengthening its transmission and distribution network, Skipper remains fully committed to contributing to this transformative journey."

Bansal also added, "With sustained demand in the domestic market and steady traction in exports, we are confident of maintaining our growth momentum. Our focus remains on driving efficiencies, enhancing our technological capabilities, and exploring new opportunities that align with India's infrastructure expansion goals."

Speaking on the results, Mr. Devesh Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said: "We are immensely proud of Skipper Limited's outstanding performance in the third quarter. Achieving our highest-ever quarterly and 9M revenue is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, customer-centric approach, and strategic expansion in the engineering business segment.

Our quarterly order inflow of Rs13,182 million for engineering products and EPC works, along with a total year-to-date order inflow of Rs37,433 million, highlights the sustained demand for our solutions. This strong traction across both domestic and international markets underscores our ability to meet evolving industry needs while maintaining superior quality and efficiency.

Looking ahead, we aim to build upon this success by investing in innovation, strengthening partnerships, and further optimizing our operational efficiencies. We remain dedicated to delivering long-term value to our stakeholders while contributing to the nation's infrastructure and energy ambitions."

ABOUT SKIPPER LIMITED

Skipper Limited, established in 1981, is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 42+ years of domain knowledge, it is the largest in India and tenth globally, basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 65+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures. Skipper Limited is a national powerhouse in the Polymer pipe business. Under the brand name of 'Skipper', the company manufactures premium quality polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors. Skipper Limited is listed at BSE (538562) and NSE (Symbol: SKIPPER) in 2014 & 2015 respectively.

