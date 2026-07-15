Skoda Auto India expands footprint in Gujarat with three new Customer Touchpoints

VMPL

Gujarat [India], July 15: Škoda Auto India has inaugurated three new Customer Touchpoints in Ahmedabad and Himmatnagar, in Gujarat, further strengthening its network presence in the state and the western region of India. These new facilities, launched in partnership with PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., include a new sales and service facility at Naroda, a new sales facility at Maninagar, and a new Compact 3S facility in Himmatnagar.

Ahmedabad's Naroda facility is spread across 26,700 sq. ft., with display space for six cars, 19 service bays, and a dedicated Škoda Express Care Bay for quick maintenance and repair services, while the Maninagar dealership features a 4,800 sq. ft. sales facility with display space for seven cars. Himmatnagar's new compact 3S facility is spread across 10,600 sq. ft. with display space for four cars and a service facility with four service bays. All the newly opened sales and service facilities reflect Škoda Auto's Modern Solid global design philosophy, offering a welcoming environment and an exceptional sales and service experience to all customers. With these additions, Škoda Auto India now has 25 Customer Touchpoints across 16 cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Vapi, Gandhinagar, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Himmatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Morbi, and Navsari.

Commenting on the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, "With the inauguration of these new facilities in Gujarat, we continue to strengthen Škoda Auto India's presence across the state and the western region of India. Ahmedabad alone has five Customer Touchpoints now operational, and we are bringing our complete product range closer to customers while ensuring they experience the highest standards of service and care. Gujarat remains a vital pillar of India's growth, and with the Kylaq, new Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Slavia, we are confident of growing the Škoda brand in this important market."

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Škoda through the inauguration of these new touchpoints. This marks our entry into Gujarat and a significant milestone in our expansion across Western India. With 28 Škoda Auto-PPS Customer Touchpoints across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and now Gujarat, this expansion reflects our shared commitment to delivering a premium customer experience across every stage of the ownership journey. By combining Škoda Auto's advanced products and customer-centric philosophy with PPS Group's automotive expertise spanning more than 75 years, we are committed to delivering a best-in-class ownership experience while establishing a strong Škoda Auto presence in the region."

Closer to customers

Over the past few years, Škoda Auto India has expanded its network from over 120 Touchpoints in 2021 to over 340 Touchpoints across 189 cities. With further expansion planned in Palanpur, Surendranagar, and Godhra, as well as expansion within Surat over the next few months, the company remains steadfast in its goal of getting closer to customers and delivering an enhanced ownership experience across the state.

Further information

Škoda Auto India

Mithin Selven

Lead - Traditional & Regional PR

T - +91 90283 89374

mithin.selven@skoda-auto.co.in

MSL India

Ankit Daswani

Associate Vice President

T - +91 98335 59433

ankit.daswani@mslgroup.com

Škoda Auto

* is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level Škoda Strategy

* aims to become one of the top three best-selling brands in Europe by the end of the decade by offering its customers the best of both worlds through a range of attractive BEV, hybrid & ICE products

* effectively exploits the potential in important growth markets such as India, Vietnam and the ASEAN region

* currently offers customers 14 passenger car model ranges: Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Superb, Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Epiq, Elroq, Enyaq, Peaq, Slavia, Kylaq and Kushaq

* delivered more than 1,040,000 vehicles to customers worldwide in 2025

* has been part of the Volkswagen Group, one of the world's most successful car manufacturers, for more than 30 years

* is part of Brand Group CORE, an organisational merger of the Volkswagen Group's volume brands, with the aim of achieving joint growth and significantly increasing the overall efficiency of all five volume brands

* independently develops and produces components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions for other Volkswagen Group brands

* operates three production plants in the Czech Republic; has production capacities in Spain, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and India, mostly through group partnerships, as well as in Vietnam and Ukraine in cooperation with a local partner

* employs around 40,000 people worldwide and is active in almost 100 markets

Škoda Auto India

* fascinating customers in India since 2001

* offers 4 models in India - Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq

* present in 189 cities across the country with over 340 customer touchpoints

* Recorded a 107% year-on-year growth with 72,665 cars sold in 2025

Škoda Auto India website - www.skoda-auto.co.in

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