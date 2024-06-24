Skyesports unveils THE FINALS Esports Revolution Showdown with top creators and LAN in Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 24: Skyesports, a premier global IP and community builder for gaming and esports, has unveiled THE FINALS Esports Revolution Showdown, an intense esports tournament with the country's top gamers as a LAN event in Chennai, India.

THE FINALS Esports Revolution will feature four teams of five players each, featuring the country's top gaming creators and esports athletes, competing across a double-elimination bracket in Chennai, India on July 7 (Sunday) for a share of the $5,000 prize pool. Fans can tune into all the action live on the Skyesports YouTube and THE FINALS India YouTube channels.

Commenting on THE FINALS Esports Revolution, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, of Skyesports, said, "We are thrilled to host THE FINALS Esports Revolution. With its new Terminal Attack mode ushering in a much more competitive aspect to the game, we aim to showcase this to Indian gamers with our first esports tournament for the FPS title. This is just the beginning as we will be bringing more exciting tournaments and content around the game. We already are seeing considerable interest from prominent esports organizations in India to take part in THE FINALS."

The four teams will be led by Scout, Mortal, Sentinel, and Binks and will feature other renowned creators like Fa2, Sikh Warrior, Miss Senorita, and more. Besides the exciting esports action, fans can stay tuned to their socials for more exciting THE FINALS content.

THE FINALS is a free-to-play first-person shooter available on PC and consoles. With a highly dynamic and destructible environment coupled with various soldier classes weapons with distinct equipment and abilities, the game makes for a really fun and exciting title. The title has been generating a lot of noise and garnering popularity in India currently.

THE FINALS Esports Revolution 2024 will be played on the newly-introduced Terminal Attack mode where two teams of five will go head-to-head to determine the winners. All matches will be a best-of-one, except for the Grand Finals which will be a best-of-three series.

About Skyesports: Skyesports, headquartered in Chennai, India, is a leading global IP builder in the esports and gaming industry. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers and ex-professional players, the company excels in community building, IP creation, and providing tech solutions for gamers, esports players, and brands. By hosting world-class tournaments and nurturing a vibrant gaming community, Skyesports is revolutionizing the global esports scene. Skyesports is a part of the digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys. For more information, visit https://skyesports.in/

