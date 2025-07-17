Skyrider Gaming Arena unveils state-of-the-art gaming destination in Sector 70, Gurugram

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: Skyrider Gaming Arena, a revolutionary newcomer in the entertainment industry, is proud to open its doors at Reach 3 Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram. Designed as a futuristic playground for all age groups, Skyrider seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with immersive fun, offering an unmatched entertainment experience for families, kids, and gaming enthusiasts.

At the heart of the arena is the Virtual Reality (VR) Zone, where state-of-the-art headsets transport players into breathtaking digital realms. With high-energy VR thrills, lively bowling lanes, and a fine Dining experience that caters to all tastes at the ultimate destination for birthdays, corporate parties and get-togethers. The Bowling Alleys are perfect for friendly competition and group fun. Younger children can enjoy specially curated Kiddie Rides, designed to be both safe and engaging.

Ms. Prerna Das, Founder & Director of Skyrider, explains her vision by saying, "I wanted to build more than a game zone. Skyrider is about shared moments, adventure, and reimagining how we connect with technology."

The excitement doesn't stop there--right next to Skyrider is Kidz n Klapz, a vibrant play area thoughtfully designed by founder Prerna Das. This space offers children an engaging and secure environment to play freely, and has already become a trusted favourite among families looking for enriching, screen-free fun.

In a world where women entrepreneurs are reshaping industries, Prerna Das stands out as a visionary mom entrepreneur redefining the landscape of modern leisure. Her journey began with Kidz n Klapz, a thoughtfully designed play zone born out of her passion to create safe, engaging spaces for children. As a mother and business leader, she brings a unique perspective to everything she builds--combining creativity, empathy, and innovation. With a strong background in the Food & Beverage and Entertainment sectors, Prerna continues to lead ventures that put families first while delivering impactful customer experiences. Her latest venture, Skyrider, is her most ambitious yet--a gaming destination designed to foster shared experiences, spark curiosity, and make high-tech entertainment more accessible and enjoyable for all.

Located at 2nd - 3rd Floor, Reach 3 Roads, Sector 70, Gurugram, Skyrider is more than a destination-- it's a playful escape for all ages.

