slice Opens its UPI Credit Card to All, with 1.2 Million Customers Already in Line

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31: slice, India's first digital & AI native bank, today opened its UPI credit card to all customers. The card, which launched on an invite-only basis in July 2025, has built a waitlist of more than 1.2 million customers. This launch marks one of the first large-scale efforts to build a credit product natively on UPI rails.

The card is free to own and use, with no joining fee, no annual fee, and no maintenance charge of any kind. Payments through the slice UPI card, work just like any other UPI transaction; through a QR code or a UPI ID. Customers can split payments into three monthly instalments at no extra cost through the product's "slice in 3" feature. The card works internationally too, with no forex markup and acceptance in 200+ countries.

slice's UPI credit card makes no-cost credit instalments accessible to 300 million Indians across 65 million merchants, on the largest payments network ever built. For context, the world's largest buy-now-pay-later platforms together reach roughly 1.5 million merchants globally.

"slice credit card is now live for everyone. We appreciate the patience of our 1.2 million waitlisted customers over the last few months. We will shortly begin processing your applications and start accepting all new ones," Rajan Bajaj, founder & CEO, slice said in a tweet.

Users earn rewards across all transactions, making it one of the first credit products in India to consistently reward small-ticket, high-frequency UPI transactions. UPI has already put a payments infrastructure in the hands of 300 million Indians. This card now layers a credit product on top of that -- built around how those 300 million actually spend: in small amounts, frequently, and across millions of merchants. slice's systems assess creditworthiness based on real transaction behaviour, enabling it to extend credit responsibly and grow limits incrementally as behaviour is demonstrated.

About slice

slice is on a mission to build India's most loved bank. It is reimagining consumer banking in India with simple, transparent and technology-driven products. slice operates as a full-stack bank, offering solutions such as the slice savings account, slice fixed deposits, slice UPI, slice borrow, the slice UPI credit card, and India's first UPI-led bank branch. Its mission is to make banking faster, fairer and easier for every Indian. slice is backed by global investors including Tiger Global, Insight Partners, Advent International, Blume Ventures and Gunosy Capital.

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