Slikk AI Strengthens Enterprise Leadership with Appointment of former KPMG Director Kanhai Choudhary as Chief Business Officer

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 20: Slikk AI, an enterprise-grade AI solutions company focused on intelligent operations and AI-first business transformation, today announced the appointment of Kanhai Choudhary, a former KPMG leader with over 15 years of experience in enterprise strategy and large-scale transformation, as Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer (CBO).

This leadership appointment reinforces Slikk AI's focus on scaling its enterprise platform and deepening engagement with Fortune 500 companies, global consulting firms, and transformation-led organizations.

Founded by Akshay Sole, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Slikk AI is building next-generation AI-enabled platforms that help enterprises modernize operations, accelerate execution velocity, and deliver measurable business outcomes across complex environments.

With this appointment, Kanhai Choudhary joins Slikk AI's core leadership team alongside Akshay Sole (CEO), Abhishek (Chief AI Officer), and John Epaphra Manda (Chief Product Officer). As Co-Founder & CBO, Kanhai will lead enterprise business strategy, strategic partnerships, consulting-led engagements, and product alignment, with a strong emphasis on translating AI innovation into real-world enterprise value.

Building AI with Business at the Core

Enterprises today are under increasing pressure to move beyond AI experimentation and deploy solutions that deliver tangible ROI, governance, and scalability. Slikk AI addresses this need through AI-first product design, enterprise-grade security, and execution-driven architecture--enabling organizations to transition from fragmented workflows to intelligent, AI-powered operations.

"Enterprises don't need more tools--they need AI systems that integrate seamlessly into how businesses operate," said Akshay Sole, Founder & CEO, Slikk AI. "Kanhai's experience in enterprise strategy and transformation significantly strengthens our ability to work with leadership teams and deliver AI programs that drive measurable outcomes."

Driving Enterprise-Grade AI Adoption

Kanhai Choudhary brings deep expertise in enterprise strategy, large-scale transformation programs, and business-led technology adoption. His background reflects Slikk AI's continued emphasis on building AI platforms that are practical, secure, and scalable for regulated and globally distributed organizations.

"This role is about helping enterprises convert AI ambition into execution," said Kanhai Choudhary, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Slikk AI. "Slikk AI is uniquely positioned to bridge advanced AI capabilities with operational impact, enabling organizations to realize sustained business value."

Strengthening Enterprise Focus

With its expanded leadership team, Slikk AI plans to accelerate adoption across large enterprises, global system integrators, and transformation-driven organizations. The company supports use cases spanning operations, execution management, internal governance, and AI-enabled decision workflows, while continuing to invest in enterprise readiness, security, compliance, and strategic partnerships.

About Slikk AI

Slikk AI is an enterprise-grade agentic AI platform enabling large organisations to automate complex workflows, accelerate execution velocity, and deliver measurable, ROI-driven business outcomes securely and at scale.

