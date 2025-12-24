PNN

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Aansh Hospital & IVF Center, often cited as one of the best IVF centers in Chandrapur, has set a new benchmark for reproductive medicine in the Vidarbha region by partnering with Garbha.ai. This collaboration makes Aansh the first center in Maharashtra and Central India to utilize this CDSCO-approved Artificial Intelligence, bringing a new level of precision to fertility treatments.

For years, the narrative has been that patients from smaller cities must migrate to metros for complex medical procedures. Aansh Hospital is rewriting this script. Previously available only in elite clinics in Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad, this advanced technology is now accessible in Chandrapur. Under the leadership of Dr. Shweta Agarwal, a renowned IVF specialist in Vidarbha, Aansh Hospital has become the sole provider of the Garbha.ai 5-Product AI Suite in the region covering Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, offering a sophisticated alternative to traveling to distant capital cities.

"We are rewriting the narrative for healthcare in Vidarbha," says Dr. Shweta Agarwal, Medical Director of Aansh IVF Chandrapur. "With Garbha.ai, we are proving that patients in Chandrapur deserve, and can now access, the same 'Best in Class' AI technology available in the world's top clinics. We are combining compassion with computational power."

The AANSH x Garbha.ai Advantage: 5-Step Precision

This partnership introduces a "Full-Stack" AI approach for couples in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Yavatmal. Unlike basic IVF, this "Smart IVF" ecosystem enhances the five most critical steps of the journey:

1. Sperm Selection (Male Fertility): Severe male factor infertility is on the rise. Garbha.ai uses computer vision to track sperm motility and morphology in real-time, helping embryologists select the single best sperm for ICSI. This is a game-changer for couples with low sperm counts.

2. Oocyte Quality (Female Fertility): Egg quality is the single biggest predictor of success. The AI assesses oocyte vitality instantly, allowing doctors to make informed decisions about fertilization strategies before the process even begins.

3. EmbryoScore (Objective Grading): This is the heart of the system. Deploying India's first CDSCO-approved tool, Aansh offers 100% objective grading. The AI analyzes thousands of micro-data points on the embryo's surface to predict its implantation potential, removing human subjectivity entirely.

4. ERA (Endometrial Analysis): A great embryo needs a ready home. The ERA tool maps the uterus genetically to pinpoint the exact window for successful implantation, significantly reducing the risk of transfer failure.

5. PGx (Genomics): Every patient is unique. The Pharmacogenomics module allows for personalized medication plans based on genetics, replacing "one-size-fits-all" approaches with precision medicine that reduces side effects and improves egg yield.

AANSH X Garbha.ai: Proven Performance

The proof is in the data. Implementing this suite at Aansh IVF Chandrapur has delivered clear, measurable improvements:

- 94% Accuracy: The system provides superior prediction of embryo viability compared to traditional manual methods.

- 25% Implantation Boost: By selecting the "Golden Embryo" on the first try, Aansh significantly boosts success chances.

- 50% Cost Reduction: Higher accuracy means fewer failed cycles. Fewer cycles mean families save nearly half the cost of treatment compared to traditional methods.

- Zero Subjectivity: Every patient receives an unbiased, data-backed selection process, documented in a transparent report.

Aayush Agarwal, Embryologist & Chief of Hospital Administration, explains the shift: "By augmenting our clinical expertise with objective, data-driven analysis, we eliminate the variability of human assessment. We are now able to evaluate embryos with mathematical precision, ensuring the highest possible success rate. This transparency builds immense trust with our patients."

Strategic Benefits for Patients

Aansh IVF distinguishes itself from global competitors and other regional clinics through key strategic advantages:

1. Regulatory Compliance: While others may use generic software, Aansh uses India's first CDSCO-approved AI. This guarantees that the software has met the highest safety and efficacy standards mandated by the Government of India.

2. Hardware-Agnostic Affordability: Many "High-Tech" clinics rely on expensive hardware like time-lapse incubators. Garbha.ai is a software-based model that integrates with existing labs. This allows Aansh to offer elite technology without increasing patient costs, making advanced care accessible to families in Gadchiroli and Warora.

3. Indian Data Training: Algorithms are specifically refined using Indian datasets. This means the AI is trained to recognize the specific biological markers of Indian patients, leading to better local accuracy than Western models.

4. Holistic "Full-Stack" Fertility: Unlike competitors offering isolated tools, Garbha.ai provides an interconnected ecosystem covering Sperm, Egg, Embryo, Endometrium, and Genetics. This ensures no data silos and provides a complete 360-degree view of the patient's fertility journey.

5. Precision Medicine & Customization: Through its PGx and ERA modules, Garbha.ai goes beyond simple selection. It allows the team to tailor medication dosages and transfer timings to the patient's unique genetic makeup, addressing root causes of failure.

Leadership & Patient Care

The synergy of technology and expertise makes Aansh the best test tube baby center in Vidarbha and a top destination for patients from Amravati and Nagpur.

- Expert Guidance: Dr. Shweta Agarwal brings 30+ years of experience to the table. She provides "End-to-End" care, managing everything from the initial scan to the final delivery, specifically for high-risk pregnancies, recurrent IVF failure, and severe male infertility.

- Medical Tourism Hub: The clinic is witnessing a surge in reverse medical tourism. Patients are increasingly traveling from larger cities like Nagpur, Pune, and Amravati to Chandrapur to access this exclusive technology.

- Value & Support: Aansh supports this influx with Concierge Services for accommodation, 0% EMI options for financial ease, and 24/7 local emergency care. Traveling to metros often adds ₹1 Lakh in hidden costs; Aansh eliminates this burden.

About Aansh Hospital & IVF Center Headquartered in Chandrapur, Aansh Hospital & IVF Center extends its premier care through a network of branches and consultation centers in Nagpur, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Amravati. With a 4.9-star rating, it leads the region in IVF, ICSI, and IUI treatments, focusing on transparency and success in complex cases including recurrent implantation failures.

Media Contact: Aansh Hospital & IVF Center

Address: 5th Floor, Arjun Tower, Near Ballarpur Chowk, Bimba Gate Road, Chandrapur, Maharashtra 442401

Helpline: 8005685160

Website: www.aanshivf.com

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.

