Smart Node Sets Path For Bold Growth at "Sambandh" Dealer Meet

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 24: In a first-of-its-kind event for the Indian smart home automation industry, Smart Node hosted over 90 channel partners from across the country at its annual dealer conclave, aptly titled 'Sambandh,' a celebration of partnership, progress and a shared future.

Speaking about the event, Parth Shah, Co-Founder of Smart Node, shared, "With Sambandh, we're not just charting our next phase of growth--we're doing it hand-in-hand with our partners. We made a conscious choice to invest in deepening relationships over presence at expos, because for us, true growth begins with the people who power it."

The event was a high-energy, emotionally resonant experience that combined strategic intent with moments of connection, recognition, and celebration. Through immersive sessions, Sambandh reaffirmed Smart Node's commitment to nurturing its most critical growth enablers - Channel Partners.

A major highlight of the evening was the award night, where Smart Node honoured top-performing partners for their exceptional contributions to business growth, fostering a sense of pride and shared accomplishment across the community.

At the core of Sambandh was the unveiling of Smart Node's ambitious growth roadmap, centred on deepening its channel ecosystem and introducing bold organisational shifts, partner-first initiatives. Here's a closer look at the key announcements:

1. A Revamped Channel Partner Program: From Partnership to Powerhouse.

Smart Node's refreshed Channel Partner Program focuses on stronger connections and recognition. It introduces a two-tiered structure, Prime and Associate Partners, offering strategic alignment to ensure that high-performing partners receive enhanced support, visibility, and growth opportunities.

2. Expanding Experience Centres Nationwide: Smart Living, Made Tangible.

Experience Centres are a cornerstone of Smart Node's growth strategy. The Ahmedabad flagship centre has already started to deliver high engagement and conversion rates. Building on this success, Smart Node will launch 15 new Experience Centres across key cities in the next three years, offering product demos and training to bridge the gap between interest and adoption.

3. LMS Launch: Making Learning Core to Smart Node's Business.

Knowledge isn't just power, it's a competitive edge. Smart Node's Learning Management System (LMS), built fully in-house, is a strategic platform designed to upskill both partners and employees. With video modules, monthly evaluations, interactive Q & As and certifications, the LMS equips the business with the knowledge for faster onboarding, improved sales readiness, and fewer errors in execution.

4. Wireless and Automated: The New Digital Future

Smart Node believes in a future that is both wireless and automated. Therefore it is streamlining its operations to modernize smart living experiences. From quotations to order placement and service management, Smart Node's automated workflows will reduce manual intervention and accelerate execution. Simultaneously, the company is driving a shift towards fully wireless solutions that is better suited to contemporary lifestyles. Backed by in-house R & D, this dual focus on automation and

wireless technology is positioning Smart Node at the forefront of a seamless, future-ready home automation ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: A Future Built on 'Sambandh'

Smart Node's strategic recalibration marks a significant step towards taking a leading position in the Indian smart home automation market. By placing its channel partners at the heart of its growth story, Smart Node isn't just aiming for market dominance, it's laying the groundwork for shared, sustained success.

Let's build this wireless future together!

About Smart Node

Smart Node is one of India's leading innovators in wireless home automation solutions, offering a future-ready ecosystem of smart devices designed to simplify and elevate everyday living. With a strong in-house R & D and manufacturing backbone, Smart Node delivers cutting-edge products across lighting, HVAC, security, entertainment, and access control - all seamlessly controlled through intuitive app and interfaces. The company partners with dealers, architects, and system integrators to bring intelligent, energy-efficient, and aesthetically designed automation solutions to modern Indian homes. Headquartered in Vadodara, India, Smart Node is committed to making smart living simple, secure and serviceable for consumers across the country.

For more info visit: https://www.smartnode.in

