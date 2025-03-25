SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan) Takes Centre Stage as Diamond Sponsor at 11th GAI Food, Beverage & Hospitality Expo 2025 Nepal

HT Syndication

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 25: SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan), a leading name in the agricultural and food industry, is proudly participating as the Diamond Sponsor at the prestigious 11th GAI Food, Beverage & Hospitality Expo 2025 in Nepal. The event, which brings together innovative minds and industry leaders, is seen as a platform where ideas thrive, and businesses grow.

The company, known for its commitment to innovation and quality, is dedicated to driving business growth in the agricultural and food sectors. By showcasing a diversified range of frozen foods - Frozen French Fries, Frozen Mixed Veg, Frozen Peas, Frozen Sweet Corn, Frozen Baby Corn & other products under the Frozen Vegetable Category - SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan) aims to highlight its role in shaping the future of the food and hospitality industry with smart and sustainable solutions.

The expo is recognized as a significant opportunity for networking, learning, and growth. SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan) is actively seeking to expand its network by connecting with potential distributors and exploring new opportunities in Nepal's dynamic market. The company's participation underscores its commitment to strengthening its presence in the region and contributing to the growth of the agricultural and food industry.

Director, Amit Aggarwal of SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan) stated, "We are thrilled to be the Diamond Sponsor at the 11th GAI Food, Beverage & Hospitality Expo 2025 in Nepal. This platform allows us to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation in the Frozen Food sector. We are eager to connect with Industry Leaders and potential Distributors and explore new avenues for growth in this dynamic competitive market. Our aim is to contribute significantly to the sustainable development of the food and hospitality industry in the region."

With a focus on innovation and sustainability, SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan) is poised to play a pivotal role in transforming Nepal's food and hospitality landscape, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. The company's efforts align with the expo's mission to foster collaboration and drive progress in the industry.

As the event unfolds, SMC Agri Ltd. (Madhusudan) is expected to engage with stakeholders, share insights, and showcase its high-quality products, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the field. The company's participation is seen as a testament to its dedication to excellence and its vision for a sustainable future.

