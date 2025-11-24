SMPP Enters into Teaming Agreement with KNDS for KATANA®

NewsVoir

Milipol (Paris) [France] / New Delhi [India], November 24: SMPP, one of India's leading defence and aerospace companies, has entered into a teaming agreement through its subsidiary SMPP Ammunition with KNDS for the KATANA® range of precision-guided artillery ammunition. The KATANA® is a 155mm precision-guided munition designed to deliver high accuracy and extended range, addressing critical operational needs of modern artillery systems. The agreement was signed on 20th November 2025 at Milipol Exhibition in Paris.

The KATANA® family product includes KATANA® Ballistic Range (BR), Extended Range (ER) and High Precision (HP) with laser seeker ammunition. The KATANA family of ammunition offers a full-calibre Precision Guided Munition with extended capabilities to address armoured threats with decametric-level precision and leverages a hybrid guidance system that combines multi-constellation receiver (GNSS) and an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to ensure accuracy across diverse terrains and combat environments. A future variant is expected to incorporate a semi-active laser seeker to achieve metric-level precision for even more demanding mission profiles. The fire-and-forget capability further enhances its effectiveness in complex operational scenarios, including densely populated urban areas.

Under the teaming agreement, SMPP and KNDS will focus on offering the KATANA® family of ammunition to the Indian Army under the Make in India policy, strengthening India's capability in advanced artillery ammunition and addressing a key operational requirement for the Indian Armed Forces. This agreement comes at a time when the Indian Army has an extensive and urgent requirement for 155mm artillery systems and ammunition.

SMPP Limited, founded in 1985, is one of India's leading defence and aerospace manufacturers with a diverse product portfolio that includes personnel protection, platform armouring, medium & large calibre ammunition & unmanned aerial systems (armed/ surveillance) and their respective payloads. The company is actively expanding into new areas critical to India's defence preparedness. Headquartered in New Delhi, SMPP operates advanced manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

KNDS Ammo France belongs to KNDS Group which is a European land defence systems leader. As prime contractor and lead system integrator KNDS develop, deliver and sustain state of the art manned and unmanned 'system-of-systems', complete mission solutions and its main systems and sub-platforms, including the related ammunitions and services.

