Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Celebrates 7th Edition, Empowering Students at JBIMS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has announced the winners of the seventh edition of the esteemed 'Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards.' The event featured Jayanto Banerjee, COO of Hakuhodo India, as the Chief Guest, alongside Dr. Kavita R. Laghate, Director of JBIMS. Launched in 2019, this initiative is dedicated to supporting and empowering meritorious management students by providing them with valuable opportunities to enhance their education and advance their careers in the industry.

Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus from the 1993 batch of JBIMS, established this scholarship in honour of his late mother, Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi.

Six grants - Two core scholarships of Rs. 1 lakh each and four ad hoc scholarships of Rs. 50,000 each were given to second-year M.M.S. students. These six winners were chosen based on their academic achievement and need for financial assistance. Devendra Aradhye and Naman Jain won the two core scholarships while Jayesh Parkar, Lalit Gandhi, Riya Sukhadia and Tushar Chaudhari won the ad hoc scholarships.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kavita R Laghate, Director JBIMS said, "This year JBIMS celebrates its 60th year. Our students have always been our pride. It is an elated feeling to see our Alma Mater maintaining a strong connection with the institute and supporting the students in shaping their future. This is the seventh edition of Smt. Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship, started by Nimish Dwivedi, an alumnus of the 1993 batch. We thank Nimish for initiating this scholarship. Till now it has benefited many students and we look forward to having his support for many years to come."

Appreciating the initiative, Chief Guest Jayanto Banerjee, COO of Hakuhodo India, remarked, "I have great admiration for this scholarship established by Nimish, which serves as both a tribute to his mother and a means to give back to our Alma Mater. Reflecting on my days at JBIMS, I encourage students entering the professional world to prioritize people over KPIs and targets. Remember, colleagues have their own dreams and aspirations. By understanding and supporting each individual in achieving their goals, you pave the way for your own success. Additionally, I stress the importance of building trust and upholding your values in the corporate environment. Don't forget to enjoy this journey and never take life too seriously. Good luck!"

During the ceremony, benefactor Nimish Dwivedi reflected on the scholarship's growth, stating, "Now in its seventh year, this initiative, begun with Dr. Kavita Ma'am's support, has truly taken on a life of its own. I thank Jayanto for his participation and wish all the winners ongoing success and happiness."

