SMT Won the Italian National CONSIP 2-Year Tender to Supply Hydra TAVI in All Italian Hospitals

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd.) is proud to announce its classification in the Italian national CONSIP 2-year tender to supply its state-of-the-art Hydra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) devices to all hospitals across Italy. This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in SMT's mission to enhance patient care through innovative medical technologies. The Hydra TAVI device, an innovative and highly deliverable aortic valve with optimal radial strength and supra-annular valve positioning, is now available for procurement by all National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in Italy. This classification ensures that Italian healthcare providers have access to advanced solutions for treating aortic stenosis, thereby improving patient outcomes and operational efficiencies.

Commenting on this achievement, Gaurav Goel, Global Head of the Structural Heart Division at SMT, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized in the CONSIP tender, which underscores the quality and effectiveness of our Hydra TAVI technology. This opportunity allows us to partner with healthcare providers across Italy to deliver life-saving solutions and enhance the standard of care for patients with aortic stenosis. SMT remains committed to innovation and excellence in the field of structural heart disease."

Gennaro Broya de Lucia, Distributor Manager Europe for SMT, added, "Being classified in the CONSIP tender is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Eukon, our national Italian SMT importer, has been instrumental in this achievement. This collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to meeting the procurement needs of the NHS, ensuring that Italian hospitals are well-equipped with the latest in medical technology."

The value-based procurement approach of the NHS emphasizes cost-efficiency and high-quality patient care, aligning perfectly with SMT's commitment to delivering cutting-edge medical solutions at competitive prices. This tender not only reinforces SMT's position as a leader in the medical technology sector but also highlights the importance of providing healthcare professionals with the best tools to address critical health challenges.

*CONSIP is an Italian state-owned company that provides frameworks and consultation for the procurement of public goods and services.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)