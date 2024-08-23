Sodexo India Concludes 'Global Chef Program' with Multicity Culinary Extravaganza

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Sodexo India successfully concluded the Global Chef Program- a nationwide culinary journey that culminated with a flavourful finish in Noida. This unique Program, featuring Chef Juno Sedigo from the Philippines, brought Southeast Asia's vibrant flavors and culinary traditions to India, leaving an indelible mark on clients and consumers. "The overwhelming response to the Global Chef Program in India has been truly gratifying. Chef Juno's talent and passion for Southeast Asian cuisine have enriched our culinary offerings and delighted our clients. This Program exemplifies our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences as we design innovative culinary approaches for optimal consumer engagement," said Saurabh Saxena, Director for Culinary and Food Innovation at Sodexo India.

Chef Juno expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received across India. "It has been an incredible culinary journey sharing the flavors of Southeast Asia with such enthusiastic and appreciative audiences. I am grateful to Sodexo India for this opportunity and to the Indian chefs whose support was invaluable towards the success of this Program," he said.

As the Global Chef Program concludes, Sodexo India celebrates the culinary magic created, the connections forged, and the lasting memories made. The company remains committed to delivering innovative and delightful culinary experiences as it stays steadfast in its vision for bringing in food innovation and transformation by tabling more such exciting initiatives in the future.

