Sofitel Mumbai BKC Celebrates the Brand's 60th Anniversary with a Dazzling Soiree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Sofitel Mumbai BKC was delighted to commemorate the Sofitel brand's Diamond Jubilee in June 2024, celebrating 60 years of the global hotel brand.

On Friday, June 28, 2024, the elegant hotel situated in the heart of BKC hosted a delightful Moulin Rouge-themed celebratory soiree. The event brought together loyal guests, prominent media figures, and leading influencers. In collaboration with Travel + Leisure India and Lifestyle Asia India, the evening welcomed notable personalities including Kritika Kamra, Kusha Kapila, Miss Malini, Gurfateh Pirzada, Pallavi Singh, and Tanuj Garg.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC General Manager Manish Dayya commenced the evening with a heartfelt speech, acknowledging the brand's 60-year milestone and reflecting on Sofitel's presence in India through its flagship Mumbai hotel over the past 12 years. Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai, graced the event as the Chief Guest, adding to the evening's significance. Rahul Gangwani, Editor of Lifestyle Asia, and Simon Clays, Editorial Director of Travel + Leisure, also shared their thoughts, highlighting the longstanding partnership between the publications and Sofitel Mumbai BKC.

The intimate yet captivating event transformed Sofitel Mumbai BKC with vibrant red decor, adorned with pearls, feathers, and crystal accents, complemented by glamorous red lighting. Guests enjoyed live music by a violinist, saxophonist, and cello player performing instrumental renditions of popular tunes, along with captivating Cabaret dance performances evoking the true spirit of the Moulin Rouge.

Enhancing the sensory experience, a perfume bar by Scentido offered guests a unique olfactory journey. The evening's culinary highlight featured a selection of exquisite French cuisine, showcasing the culinary expertise of the Sofitel Mumbai BKC team.

This spectacular celebration marks the conclusion of a successful first half of the year for Sofitel Mumbai BKC, with anticipation building for an exciting upcoming festive season.

About Sofitel Mumbai BKC

A perfect blend of the French zest and warm Indian hospitality, Sofitel Mumbai BKC exudes grandeur with its unparalleled facilities and heartfelt personalized service. Situated strategically in the heart of the city's central business district - the Bandra Kurla Complex, Sofitel Mumbai BKC caters specifically to the discerning global traveler, offering a myriad of experiences in cuisine, entertainment, and relaxation. With 302 rooms and suites, state-of-the-art meeting spaces, the exclusive Club Millesime Executive Lounge, a variety of dining options, Sofitel SPA with L'Occitane, Sofitel FITNESS, a Hair & Beauty Salon, and a tranquil open-air pool, this luxury hotel is certified Green Key and serves as a sanctuary for both business and leisure travelers alike.

