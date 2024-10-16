Softcell Technologies Global earns Jamf Elite Partner status, elevating its expertise in delivering Apple Enterprise Management and Security Solutions

BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd., a leading Systems Integrator in India, is proud to announce its achievement of Jamf Elite Partner status, following the recent revamp of Jamf's Global Partner Program. This prestigious recognition places Softcell among an exclusive group of partners worldwide and solidifies its standing as a trusted provider of Apple Enterprise Management and Security Solutions. With more than three decades of expertise in cloud, security, and IT infrastructure, Softcell is ideally positioned to deliver a holistic approach to Apple device management and security for enterprises. Leveraging its extensive experience as a Systems Integrator, Softcell collaborates with enterprises in India to understand their specific needs, assess IT environments, and seamlessly integrate Apple devices with Jamf's full suite of solutions--including Jamf Pro for device management, Jamf Protect for endpoint security, and Jamf Connect for identity management. These comprehensive capabilities empower businesses to enhance productivity, strengthen security, and drive operational efficiency.

Chiranjeev TK, Country Manager - Jamf India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Softcell Technologies Global as a Jamf Elite Partner. Their expertise in integrating Apple devices into complex enterprise infrastructures, combined with their deep understanding of security and cloud services, makes them an invaluable partner. Together, we are enabling businesses to fully harness the power of Apple devices in secure, scalable, and streamlined ways."

Softcell's specialised focus on providing Apple and Jamf solutions for the enterprise sector reflects its commitment to offering tailored, industry-specific services. With over a decade of experience in managing Apple environments, Softcell ensures robust security and seamless deployments, addressing the evolving needs of enterprises across industries such as IT, finance, and manufacturing.

Sai Gopal Pullabhatla, Director at Softcell Technologies Global, added, "Achieving Jamf Elite Partner status is a significant milestone for us. It highlights our ability to deliver end-to-end mobility solutions, integrated with Jamf's suite of products. As a Systems Integrator with extensive expertise in cloud, security, and IT infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to offer bespoke mobility solutions on Apple and Jamf, ensuring they align with the strategic goals of our customers."

With Jamf Elite Partner status, Softcell is now better equipped to help businesses manage, secure, and optimise their Apple environments, delivering a unified experience across device management, security, and identity management.

