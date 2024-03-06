SOLIZE India and scapos AG Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Packaging Design

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: SOLIZE India Technologies Private Limited, a leading provider of engineering and technology solutions, a group company of Tokyo-headquartered SOLIZE Corporation, and scapos AG, a specialized technical software provider, are pleased to announce their partnership in India, aimed at revolutionizing packaging design in manufacturing industries. This collaboration will leverage SOLIZE India's extensive expertise in engineering software solutions and scapos AG's cutting-edge PackAssistant software to deliver an innovative packaging design solution to customers in India. Packaging strategy plays a critical role in enhancing the efficiency of the supply chain, reducing logistics costs and contributing to sustainability.

However, the complexity of packaging design and critical optimization needs often pose challenges for businesses seeking efficient and environmentally sustainable solutions. The partnership between SOLIZE India and scapos AG seeks to address these challenges by combining their strengths to deliver a comprehensive packaging design solution that meets the evolving needs of the industry.

SOLIZE India brings into the partnership its deep understanding of the Indian engineering industry and its track record of delivering high-quality solutions across various industries for over three decades. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, SOLIZE India is well-positioned to integrate PackAssistant into its suite of offerings, providing clients a focused packaging solution that can significantly optimize cost, time, performance and consequentially have a positive impact on the environment.

PackAssistant empowers businesses to achieve an optimal packaging strategy that balances performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability. Developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Algorithms and Scientific Computing SCAI and distributed globally by scapos AG, it is renowned for its advanced algorithms and powerful optimization capabilities, enabling businesses to significantly optimize cost and time through optimal container utilization, avoiding time-consuming packing tests, allowing early-stage transport, container and storage planning and providing a key support tool for the creation of quotes and tenders. The PackAssistant software is widely used by global Automotive OEMs including Audi, BMW, Renault, KTM Power Sports, Automotive Suppliers, and companies manufacturing a range of diverse products including consumer products, gardening equipment, children's toys, medical equipment and packaging material.

scapos AG offers technical software products from research institutions such as the Fraunhofer, Gesellschaft and innovative start-ups. With a focus on simulation (CAE), cutting and packaging optimization, metrology and language technologies, industrial software solutions with a high degree of innovation and employing a mature technology form the core of scapos AG's business. By partnering with SOLIZE India, scapos AG aims to expand the reach of its software and provide Indian customers with the pioneering Packassistant software to suitably address their packaging needs.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahadevan V. S., Chief Executive Officer and Director, SOLIZE India, said "Ever since our inception, we have been supporting our customers in adopting digital technologies to address their technology and business challenges. In the backdrop of the push for infrastructure growth by the Indian government and increasing contribution of manufacturing sector to the country's GDP, logistics will be a critical factor contributing to the cost competitiveness of the manufacturing industry. Our partnership with scapos AG for PackAssistant software solution will address one of the important aspects of the logistics chain, by way of enhancing efficiency of packaging, resulting in reduced usage of packaging material and reduced transportation cost, which will contribute significantly to the sustainability goals of our customers."

Thorsten Bathelt, Member of the scapos AG board, said, "We are excited to partner with SOLIZE India to allow a wider set of industrial users to benefit from using our packaging software PackAssistant. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses globally with the tools and expertise they need to enhance their packaging solutions. Together with SOLIZE India, we look forward to driving innovation, efficiency and sustainability among the Indian manufacturing industries."

As businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability and efficiency in their operations, the partnership between SOLIZE India and scapos AG comes at a critical time. By synergizing their strengths, the two companies are poised to deliver impactful solutions that enable businesses to optimize their packaging processes, reduce waste, and enhance their environmental footprint.

About scapos AG

Since its foundation in 2009, scapos AG has been offering support to research institutions and SMEs in the distribution of their software products. The software partners include Fraunhofer Institutes such as the Fraunhofer Institute SCAI or Fraunhofer Institute IAIS, but also companies such as SIDACT GmbH. Industrial software solutions with a high degree of innovation and mature technology are the core business, with a focus on simulation (CAE), cutting and packaging optimization, metrology and language technologies. The software products are developed in a close cooperation with the user groups and thus always meet the current requirements from practice. scapos has access to a worldwide network of sales partners, which enables the company to sell the innovative solutions in growth markets such as Asia, America or India.

About SOLIZE Corporation

Since 1990, SOLIZE Corporation has been the pioneer of offering 3D data based new manufacturing methodologies to customers worldwide. SOLIZE group offers top-notch services in the areas of Product Design, Additive Manufacturing, Tooling and Innovation Consulting. The company recently made its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market and aims to further expand its presence in the global market. SOLIZE India, a group company of SOLIZE Corporation, has over three decades of experience in engineering design and simulation, software tools and services. The company has existing technology partnerships with global leaders: Dassault Systemes, Hexagon, VI Grade, Physna and Toray. Its extensive customer base spans automotive, aerospace, defence, and heavy engineering industries. The company also collaborates with leading Indian engineering universities and research institutes, contributing towards skill development.

For further details, please contact Saikat Bose (saikat.b@solize.com | +91-98314-49954)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354188/SOLIZE_scapos_AG.jpg

