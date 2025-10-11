Sonali Sundari Shivhare's Reimagining Health Honors the People Driving Progress in Healthcare and Technology

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: Medical and Health technology is changing patient care faster than ever, with new tools, digital platforms, and medical devices improving lives across the world. Behind each advance are physicians, researchers, engineers, and entrepreneurs whose work often goes unseen.

Author and medical and health-tech expert Sonali Sundari Shivhare highlights these innovators in her acclaimed book Reimagining Health Inspiring Stories of Innovators at the Intersection of Health and Technology, that has gained appreciation and strong reader interest.

With experience as former director of the Women's Health Clinical Research Unit at UCLA and work with medical-technology startups, Shivhare shares real accounts of doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, who push healthcare forward. The book shows the effort, setbacks, and determination behind advances that reach hospitals, clinics, and homes.

"We often hear about the final product, but not about the people and the challenges behind it," Sonali says. "This book shines a light on those stories."

Reimagining Health explains tough ideas in clear language, helping readers see how new devices, digital tools, and fresh thinking improve lives. These insightful stories offer a human view of health technology innovation from the perspective of the innovators, their innovation, and the recipients of these advancements. Through these accounts, students, professionals, and everyday readers can understand how science and compassion work together to create lasting change in our world.

During its showcasing at Stanford University, on 22nd May this year the book has received praise from leading experts. Dr. Michele Barry Senior Associate Dean, Stanford Global Health and Director, Center for Innovation in Global Health at Stanford University says: "I have to say, this book is all-hands-on-the-deck right now in Global Health, it's an absolute must read. Books like these, allow thinking in an out-of-a-box way, in Reimagining Health and Global Health. This book is articulate to the point, and so I applaud this book. It is community based, it is very contextual - it places Innovators in a crossroads with Global Health which is not something that's out there, this is a different kind of a book, there is no such book out there, so thank you very much for writing it."

Professor Sankar Niranjan of Stanford University adds: "One of the most brilliantly written books in a generation, real-life stories of and by trailblazers that brought forth some of the most fascinating innovations in medicine and healthcare over the last two decades. The human side of medicine and innovation is narrated so compellingly that it will inspire many more to carry on this important work."

Sonali spent three years interviewing innovators and shaping their experiences into an engaging narrative. Her aim is to encourage more people to learn about health technology and feel confident taking part in future improvements.

In addition to writing, Sonali founded Health Meets Tech, a media platform launched in 2023 to share knowledge and promote access to modern care worldwide, and the health4billion initiative in 2025 to share timely articles, white papers & expert insights to a diverse global audience in health & wellness for the benefit of all.

Reimagining Health is available in print and digital formats.

For more information or to request an interview, visit www.healthmeetstech.com

Sonali also founded The Peace Warrior, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit HQed in Los Angeles in 2020. One of the key projects is to train and empower youth to become Impact Leaders to help drive change in our communities and world. She wants to do what she can to help improve the health of as many individuals locally and globally. She launched the health4billion initiative in 2025 to share timely articles, white papers & expert insights to a diverse global audience in health & wellness for the benefit of as many.

