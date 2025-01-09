Soulverse Partners with India Blockchain Alliance: To Transform Identity Infra for 20K Students, 50 Plus Colleges

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9: Soulverse, a Next-Generation Decentralised Identity Creation Infrastructure has strategically associated with India Blockchain Alliance, a pioneer in blockchain technology as the Official Wallet Partner. The partnership between IBA and Soulverse is designed to strengthen Soulverse's leadership in decentralized identity and blockchain solutions, amplifying its reach and adoption across the education sector.

In its first phase, IBA and Soulverse aim to onboard over 50 colleges and reach more than 20,000 students, with plans to expand to 100+ institutions and 50,000+ students within the next year. As the Official Wallet Partner for IBA, Soulverse will introduce its innovative SoulWallet to a vast network of institutions, empowering students, faculty, and administrators with secure, blockchain-based identity and financial tools.

On the occasion, Kavitha Kanaparthi, Founder and CEO of Soulverse says, "We are excited to be associated with IBA as the collaboration perfectly aligns with Soulverse's vision of creating a blockchain-literate ecosystem by equipping the next generation with the skills and tools needed to innovate in decentralized technologies. For institutions, SoulWallet will streamline operations, including credential verification and identity management, while reducing administrative burdens. This initiative also ensures students are exposed to practical blockchain applications, equipping them with valuable skills for the evolving digital economy."

"By integrating blockchain technology, colleges will be able to offer enhanced data security, greater transparency, and simplified interactions between students, faculty, and other stakeholders. We are confident that SoulWallet will serve as a versatile, secure platform for managing academic credentials, financial transactions, and blockchain-based learning activities," remarks IBA Spokesperson.

Soulverse will target a range of public and private universities within IBA's extensive network, starting with top-tier institutions focused on technology, business, and innovation. It will be implemented via workshops and seminars by the experts, soulwallet deployment, training sessions and certifications, followed by pilot programs to ensure smooth adoption and scaling to additional institutions.

By introducing students to decentralized technologies and real-world applications, the partnership positions blockchain as a foundational skill towards creating a digital economy. The initiative is poised to nurture a generation of future innovators and leaders, equipped to contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem and promote sustainable digital transformation. For a detailed insight into the intriguing features of SoulWallet, users can check out Soulverse official website and stay updated with all the developments and latest innovations.

Soulverse

Soulverse is a Next-Generation Decentralised Identity Infrastructure that aims to make decentralised identities universally accessible across industries and use cases. Soulverse is creating solutions that elevate individuals to be self-sovereign, ensuring their digital existence remains authentic and protected with the help of its flagship products Soul Scan, Soul Wallet, SoulID TM , and Soulogram. Soulverse harnesses the power of SSI, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometric technologies to emerge as a paragon of visionary leadership, technological innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence in the industry.

For more information, visit soulverse.us

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)