Space tech firm XDLINX Space Labs raises USD 7 million in seed round led by Ashish Kacholia with additional backing from E2MC and Mana Ventures

PRNewswire Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: XDLINX Space Labs, a prominent player in India's space technology industry, has announced the successful completion of a USD 7 million seed funding round. The round was led by Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments with additional backing from E2MC, Mana Ventures, and a prominent family office. This funding will accelerate XDLINX's mission to revolutionize satellite technology and push the boundaries of space exploration through innovation and cost-effective solutions. Founded in 2022 in Hyderabad, XDLINX Space Labs began with a bold vision to redefine space missions and make innovative satellite technology accessible to a broader range of clients. The company's first major milestone came with the successful launch of JANUS-1, a software-defined 6U Nanosat to demonstrate multi-tenancy payload capabilities, developed in a record time of just 10 months and launched aboard ISRO's SSLV-D2 rocket on February 10, 2023 which brought down the cost and time to space significantly, compared to other traditional satellite.

Rupesh Gandupalli, CEO & Co-Founder, XDLINX Space Labs, said, "We are thrilled and excited to announce the funding which will help us to accelerate the manufacturing of next-generation payloads for defence and commercial missions like E-band communications, Optical and RF intelligence to building space heritage, operationalization of satellite bus platforms and expand our global presence in the US and UK. We envision a future where space becomes more accessible by building cost-effective satellites using 75% indigenous subsystems. We look forward to contributing to India's growing role in global space race."

The company is currently preparing for the launch of its next major project, Elevation-1, which will feature the world's first miniaturized space-grade E-band payload, developed and scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission. Elevation-1 is the first commercial mission designed to demonstrate E-band communications with digital modulation, and the company owning a defined loterm roadmap of achieving data rates exceeding 10 Gbps.

Additionally, XDLINX Space Labs is developing the 150KG class satellite hosting Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and Multi-Spectral optical sensors together using XDSAT-M600 platform for its customer scheduled to be launched in Q3-2025. Further expanding its innovative portfolio, the company is in final discussions with their customers building and launching a sub-meter multi-spectral imagery satellite constellation. The company has also signed MOUs with leading space companies laying the groundwork for continued collaboration and development.

About XDLINX Space Labs

XDLINX Space Labs is an end-to-end small satellite mission-as-a-service provider for complete mission requirements- from design, supply chain, build, integration, and space qualify to mission operations. The company offers spacecraft Platforms and Payload technology for Global Commercial and Defence ISR Space Missions, focusing on helping various nations build their Sovereign space capabilities, offer a full stack ISR capabilities both optical and signal intelligence. XDLINX offers fully configured satellites with payloads for Global intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

With a team that has been instrumental in the successful launch of over 400 satellites in their past work tenure, XDLINX Space Labs is reshaping how satellites are designed, built, and launched, creating new possibilities for space missions worldwide.

