Sparsh CCTV leads the way as India mandates STQC certification for all CCTV products

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 25: Sparsh, a pioneering Indian manufacturer of CCTV cameras and electronic security solutions, today announced its continued leadership in the Indian market by being the first Indian firm to achieve STQC (Standardization Testing and Quality Certification) for the most extensive range of its CCTV products, following the enforcement of government regulations on April 9, 2025, which now mandate STQC certification for all IP CCTV cameras sold in India. From April 9, 2025, the government barred non-STQC-compliant CCTV brands from selling in India.

This significant achievement underscores Sparsh's early commitment to quality, security, and the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. While the new regulations now require all CCTV cameras to be STQC certified for legal sale, Sparsh's proactive approach has positioned it as the first to offer the broadest portfolio of certified solutions, ensuring its partners and customers face no disruption.

"Sparsh is proud to have been the first CCTV manufacturer in the world to achieve the prestigious STQC certification for such a comprehensive spectrum of our product portfolio," said Mr. Sanjeev Sehgal, Managing Director, Sparsh CCTV. "This early certification reflects our dedication to indigenous design, rigorous manufacturing, and providing secure, high-quality surveillance solutions that meet the highest national standards. As the industry adapts to these crucial new regulations, Sparsh offers the widest array of certified products readily available to the Indian market."

Sparsh's achievement of securing STQC certification for the broadest range of its CCTV products ensures that businesses, government entities and individuals can confidently choose Sparsh for their security needs, knowing they are deploying compliant and reliable systems from a pioneering Indian manufacturer. This extensive certification includes a wide selection of IP cameras for different applications and segments. This is particularly crucial in today's new regulatory landscape, where cameras with old certification are no longer eligible for sale--whether to corporate clients, government or retail customers.

Key Highlights:

Mandatory Regulation in Effect: As of April 9, 2025, all CCTV cameras sold in India must be STQC certified.

Sparsh CCTV First to Achieve Broadest Certification: Sparsh was the first CCTV manufacturer in the world to secure STQC certification for the most extensive range of its product portfolio.

Ensuring Continued Availability: Sparsh's early certification ensures the uninterrupted availability of a wide range of compliant CCTV solutions.

Commitment to National Standards: This achievement highlights Sparsh's dedication to meeting and exceeding the stringent security and quality standards set by the Indian government.

'Made in India' Leadership: Sparsh's indigenous manufacturing capabilities have been instrumental in its ability to achieve this significant milestone.

This regulatory change emphasizes the Indian government's commitment to strengthening national security and data protection within the surveillance sector. It marks a step-change in India's approach to security -- characterized by trust and quality. With the STQC's ER IoTSCS norms coming into effect, the market has closed its doors to non-compliant surveillance cameras. Sparsh's early achievement and broad certification position it as a leading and reliable partner for organizations seeking compliant and high-quality security solutions in India.

About Sparsh CCTV

Established in 2002, Sparsh is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in advanced CCTV cameras and electronic security solutions. Committed to innovation and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Sparsh designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of high-quality, secure surveillance products, now validated by its early and comprehensive STQC certification. Sparsh is a pioneer and leader in manufacturing Electronic Video Surveillance equipment in India. It revolutionized the Indian security market by being India's first company to manufacture CCTV cameras in India in 2008 and now having global footprints. Sparsh has been an innovator in the Video Surveillance domain, developing and manufacturing a complete range of Video Surveillance products and solutions.

Sparsh is expanding its manufacturing to 10x in next 3 years with fully integrated manufacturing facility coming up in Electronics manufacturing cluster in Kashipur, Uttarakhand, one of the largest globally. Currently, Sparsh products are available in over 10 countries, and the company has a sister concern in the USA. Additionally, Sparsh has a strong presence in more than 150 cities across India, boasting 29 sales offices and 13 service centers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673292/SPARSH_CCTV_Product_Range.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)