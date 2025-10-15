Speed Redefined: adidas Elites Triumph at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in the Adizero Range

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 15: The capital witnessed a showcase of speed, endurance, and determination as adidas athletes continued to deliver stellar performances at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025, a World Athletics Gold Label race which saw more than 40,500 runners take to the streets of New Delhi.

Competing against some of the finest distance runners from across the globe, adidas elites once again dominated the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, securing podium finishes in both the Elite Men's and Elite Women's categories. In the Elite Women's category, Lilian Kasait Rengeruk clinched the gold medal with a remarkable finish time of 1:07:20, followed closely by fellow adidas athlete Melat Seyum Biratu, who earned the silver with a time of 1:07:21. The Elite Men's category saw equally remarkable performances, with Bayelign Teshager securing silver with a time of 1:00:22, and James Kipkogei securing the bronze with a close 1:00:25 finish.

This year's standout performances were powered by adidas' cutting-edge innovation, the Adizero range, built for ambitious runners looking to push their limits, whether in training or on race days. Featuring the latest speed-focused technology, the Adizero lineup includes training silhouettes like the newly launched Adizero Adios Pro Evo 2, as well as race-day models such as the industry-defining Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 and Adizero Adios Pro 4. Designed for elite speed, the Adizero range combines energy return, forward propulsion, and precision engineering, a testament to adidas' relentless pursuit of performance innovation.

Through every stride and finish, adidas continues to champion the spirit of running, celebrating those who chase their personal bests and redefine what's possible.

The adidas Adizero range is available at select adidas stores and online at https://www.adidas.co.in/adizero.

