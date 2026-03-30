SPJ True Realtyy Awards Structural Steel Development Contract in Gurugram to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 30: SPJ True Realtyy, the real estate arm of the SPJ Group, is advancing with a structural steel-led construction approach for its upcoming commercial development, Vedatam, in Sector 14, Gurugram. Spread across a 4.15-acre land parcel, the project will feature approximately 1.2 million sq. ft. of built-up area. By placing structural steel at the core of its construction strategy, the company is aiming to significantly accelerate project timelines while ensuring higher precision in execution and greater design flexibility.

Structural steel construction is increasingly preferred in commercial developments for its high strength-to-weight ratio and superior load-bearing capacity. Its prefabricated components enable faster on-site assembly, significantly reducing construction timelines without compromising quality. While it may involve higher upfront costs than conventional methods, it delivers long-term value through enhanced durability, precision, and lifecycle performance, strengthening stakeholder confidence. Additionally, steel aligns with sustainability goals, making it well-suited for next-generation urban infrastructure.

To execute this vision, SPJ True Realtyy has awarded the structural steel contract to Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), a company known for its expertise in structural steel developments and engineering precision. The structural framework for the project is scheduled for completion within 17 months, commencing May 1, 2026.

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, "At SPJ Group, we are consciously moving towards construction methodologies that deliver both speed and structural robustness. For Vedatam, adopting a steel-led development approach allows us to significantly compress timelines while maintaining a high degree of precision and quality. Structural steel also enables better design adaptability and long-term durability, which are critical in today's commercial real estate landscape. Our partnership with JSPL brings together material expertise and execution strength, helping us deliver a development that is both future-ready and fundamentally resilient."

In a market like Gurugram, where speed-to-market, efficiency, and lifecycle performance are becoming key differentiators, this partnership reflects a broader evolution in how commercial assets are being designed and delivered.

The development is expected to emerge as a prominent commercial address in Sector 14, benefiting from strong connectivity and established urban infrastructure, while also setting a benchmark in construction efficiency through its steel-led framework.

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