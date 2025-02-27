SPJIMR hosts Technology and Societal Impact Conference (TaSIC) 2025 -- sparks dialogue on 'wise innovation'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, successfully concluded the inaugural international Technology and Societal Impact Conference (TaSIC) on February 21, 2025 at its Mumbai campus.

TaSIC 2025 featured multiple tracks, closed-door sessions, and an inclusive approach that engaged MBA students--a rarity in academic conferences--with the aim to redefine the discourse around responsible and inclusive innovation. Multiple stakeholders--leading global scholars, chief innovation officers, CSR officers, public policy experts, and student innovators--engaged in discussions on sustainable finance, responsible technology, and ethical consumer behaviour in an attempt to sensitise managerial talent to consider technology's broader consequences before implementation.

Advancing 'wise innovation'

Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, underscored the critical role of academic institutions in fostering discussions on technology's broader societal implications. He stated, "It is our hope that world-class research will emerge from the intersection of innovation and societal impact. We want our students to graduate with an intellectual and ethical spark--a point of view that truly matters. Conferences like TaSIC are essential in integrating these dimensions to promote socially conscious innovations."

The conference's plenary featured integrative talks --

- Prof. Ramayya Krishnan, Dean, Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University, discussed the policy implications of AI and emerging technologies.

- Prof. Michael Luchs, J.S. Mack Professor, Chair of Marketing Department, Raymond A. Mason School of Business, William & Mary, examined consumer behaviour around 'wise consumption' and its role in shaping responsible consumption.

- Prof. Youngjin Yoo, Associate Dean, Research and Faculty, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University, explored the evolving digital landscape and its impact on innovation.

- Prof. Joao Pinto, Dean, Catolica Porto Business School, Executive Committee Member, Catholic University of Portugal, and CEGE Co-Leader, Innovation in Sustainability and Regeneration (INSURE) Hub, highlighted the importance of sustainable finance and how public-private financing partnerships and structures can spur the right kinds of innovation and create long-term economic value for companies and shareholders.

Prof. Yoo highlighted the necessity of such conferences and noted, "The rapid pace of technological advancement necessitates platforms where academia, industry, and policymakers can collaboratively examine both the promises and challenges posed by these innovations. TaSIC serves as a vital forum for these critical conversations."

Inspiring future leaders through innovation and insight

TaSIC 2025 also featured an 'Academic Track' with paper and poster presentations on themes related to technology and societal impact. The Track received nearly 60 submissions on themes such as Technology and Consumer, Technology and Policy, Technology and Firms, and Technology and Community.

Other breakout sessions included a Think Tank on leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for value creation and societal benefit, a dedicated 'Meet the Editors' session for those interested in academic publishing and research, and the Wise Innovation Awards, where student teams were evaluated and recognised for their presentations on identifying innovations based on impact, feasibility, and long-term viability.

Manoj Mohan, Executive Director, SPJIMR WISE Tech, said, "TaSIC 2025 addressed a critical gap in academia--examining technology's impact through the lens of 'wise Innovation' that is mindful and inclusive of society's different needs. In a landscape crowded with conferences, we set out to create South Asia's definitive platform where deep thinkers, industry leaders, and scholars converged to explore how innovations can have a positive effect on the planet and its people."

TaSIC 2025 marked a significant step in establishing South Asia's pre-eminent forum for discussions on innovation and societal impact, and SPJIMR is committed to driving and expanding TaSIC's influence in the coming years.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute recognised by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings as India's #1 business school, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and their leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

