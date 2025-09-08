SPJIMR retains #35 global rank, among top 3 in India in FT MiM 2025 global ranking

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) has retained its position at #35 globally and is ranked #3 in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management (FT MiM) 2025 global ranking. This marks the sixth consecutive year that SPJIMR has featured in the global top 50, and stands as one of only four Indian business schools to do so, alongside IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta.

SPJIMR secured the top spot among Indian business schools in the Careers Service category, with an impressive global rank of #3. This recognition highlights the institute's strong placement support and deep industry engagement, consistently empowering graduates to achieve outstanding career outcomes.

On being recognised consistently among the world's top 50 business schools, Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, stated: "To be counted among the top three Indian B-schools on a global stage is both an honour and a responsibility. It reflects not only the enduring value of our programmes but also the commitment of our faculty, participants, and alumni to shaping purposeful leaders. These rankings reaffirm our journey of excellence and inspire us to push boundaries, elevating our impact on business and society."

In a testament to its academic rigour and student outcomes, SPJIMR has been ranked #1 among Indian business schools across four key categories in the FT MiM 2025 ranking for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programme:

- Careers Service - #1 in India (Global Rank: #3)

Assesses the effectiveness of the careers service in supporting student recruitment, as rated by alumni.

- Alumni Network - #1 in India (Global Rank: #11)

Evaluates how effectively the alumni network supports career opportunities, start-ups, idea exchange, recruitment, and event information, based on alumni feedback.

- Value for Money - #1 in India (Global Rank: #56)

Calculated using current alumni salaries, tuition fees, and associated programme costs.

- ESG and Net Zero Teaching - #1 in India (Global Rank: #63)

Measures the proportion of teaching focused on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and climate solutions, as well as alumni evaluations of this content.

The FT MiM global ranking focuses on management programmes for students with limited work experience and considers only B-schools accredited by AACSB or EQUIS. It evaluates performance across criteria such as Alumni Career Progress, Alumni Network, School Diversity, International Experience, Research, ESG and Net Zero Teaching, and Careers Service. A total of 11 Indian institutions featured in this year's list, indicating the growing international presence of Indian business schools. For more information, click here.

About SPJIMR

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is a leading postgraduate management institute, ranked #35 globally by the Financial Times MiM Global Rankings, by Business Today as one of the country's top five business schools, and by the Positive Impact Rating as one of the top five business schools worldwide for societal impact. Known for its innovative and socially conscious approach to management education, research, and community engagement, SPJIMR aims to influence managerial practice and promote the value-based growth of its students, alumni, organisations and their leaders, and society. SPJIMR holds the international 'triple crown' of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA.

Visit SPJIMR.org for more information.

