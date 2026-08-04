SPSMUN 3.0 Concludes with Three Extraordinary Days of Diplomacy, Leadership and Global Collaboration

NewsVoir

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], August 4: Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula proudly concluded the third edition of SPSMUN 3.0, a prestigious three-day Model United Nations Conference (July 28 - 30, 2026) that brought together over 1,000 participants from over 30 schools--aspiring diplomats, policymakers, journalists and future leaders--for an enriching journey of dialogue, diplomacy and global citizenship.

This year's conference featured nine dynamic committees--United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), United Nations Security Council (UNSC), United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), World Health Organization (WHO), All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM), International Press Corps (IPC), Indian Premier League (IPL) and The Fame Files--each providing delegates with a unique platform to debate, negotiate and collaborate on diverse national and international agendas.

The conference was led by an exceptional Secretariat comprising Secretary-General Asmi Khiwani, President Sanket, Deputy Secretary-General Ayushi, Director-General Navya, Chief of Staff Sagar, Convener Arshiya and SPSMUN Coordinator Mrs. Rupan Khanna Gosain, whose leadership, vision and dedication ensured the seamless execution of the conference.

The event commenced with a magnificent Opening Ceremony where delegates, elegantly dressed in Western formals, witnessed a soulful Sufi performance followed by a captivating Kathak Fusion presentation. Inspirational addresses by the distinguished school management encouraged delegates to uphold the ideals of diplomacy, ethical leadership and global responsibility before the Secretary-General officially declared SPSMUN 3.0 open.

Across three intellectually stimulating days, committee rooms echoed with impactful speeches, strategic negotiations, moderated and unmoderated caucuses, policy drafting and meaningful discussions. Delegates also enjoyed vibrant food and activity stalls, networking opportunities and the much-awaited Social Night, creating memories that extended far beyond committee sessions.

The Final Day, celebrated in elegant Indian traditional attire, concluded with an emotional Closing Ceremony featuring an electrifying live band performance, recognition of outstanding delegates and appreciation of the Secretariat, Executive Board Members, coordinators and the Organising Committee for their unwavering commitment and exemplary service.

SPSMUN 3.0 Award Winners

United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW)

High Commendation: India, Serbia

Special Mention: Spain, Canada, Indonesia

Verbal Mention: Central African Republic, Oman, Denmark, Germany

United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

Best Delegate: Somalia-1

High Commendation: Russia, United Kingdom

Special Mention: Pakistan, United States of America

Honourable Mention: Bahrain, Panama

Verbal Mention: Saudi Arabia, Israel

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

Best Delegate: United Arab Emirates

High Commendation: Jamaica, United States of America

Special Mention: Jordan, Bulgaria

Verbal Mention: Azerbaijan, South Africa, Bahrain, Myanmar

United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)

Best Delegate: Australia

High Commendation: Turkmenistan, Pakistan

Special Mention: Iceland, United States of America, Belgium

Honourable Mention: Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Serbia

World Health Organization (WHO)

Best Delegate: Congo

High Commendation: United States of America, Germany

Special Mention: Azerbaijan, Bahrain

Verbal Mention: Vietnam, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Poland

All India Political Parties Meet (AIPPM)

Best Delegate: Binoy Viswam

High Commendation: Manmohan Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

Special Mention: Subrata Bakshi

Verbal Mention: Priyanka Gandhi, Raghav Chadha, Smriti Irani

International Press Corps (IPC)

Journalism

Best Delegate - Prajna

Photography

Best Delegate - Girija

Special Mentions - Avnoor, Anshika

Caricature

Best Delegate - Pranshu Vaid

Special Mentions - Ganika Goyal, Kanav

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Best Team: Gujarat Titans

Runners-up: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Special Mention: Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Fame Files

Best Delegate: Miley Cyrus

High Commendation: Kanye West

Special Mention: Kim Kardashian

Honourable Mention: Taylor Swift

Verbal Mention: Katy Perry

Message from the Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools: Mr. Reekrit Serai, "At Satluj Group of Schools, we believe education is not merely about academic excellence but about nurturing compassionate, ethical and visionary leaders. SPSMUN 3.0 stands as a testament to that vision. Every delegate demonstrated courage in expressing ideas, respect in embracing differing perspectives and maturity in seeking collaborative solutions. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every award recipient and my sincere appreciation to every delegate, Executive Board Member, Secretariat member, coordinator, teacher, volunteer, sponsor, vendor, technical team and support staff whose collective dedication transformed SPSMUN 3.0 into an unforgettable celebration of diplomacy, leadership and excellence. May the values learnt here continue to inspire each participant to become responsible global citizens and changemakers."

Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula extends its sincere gratitude to the Executive Board Members, Secretariat, coordinators, Organising Committee, faculty members, administrative staff, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, hospitality and technical teams, parents and every delegate whose enthusiasm, commitment and collaborative spirit made SPSMUN 3.0 an outstanding success.

SPSMUN 3.0 reaffirmed that diplomacy is far more than debate--it is the art of listening, understanding, leading and building bridges across perspectives. Although the conference has concluded, the friendships forged, lessons learnt and values embraced over these three remarkable days will continue to inspire every participant for years to come.

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