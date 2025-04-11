Sri Adhikari Brothers associates with popular franchise "DHAMAAL 4"

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 11: Sri Adhikari Brothers, a name synonymous with pioneering Indian media, have officially partnered with the acclaimed duo of Inder Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti Films to produce the fourth instalment of the immensely popular Dhamaal franchise - 'Dhamaal 4'. This exciting collaboration merges Sri Adhikari Brothers' deep understanding of Indian audience preferences with Maruti Films' consistent track record of delivering successful comedic hits, promising a fresh and hilarious cinematic experience that builds upon the beloved legacy of the Dhamaal series for fans nationwide.

Sri Adhikari Brothers is a pioneer in Indian Media for more than 4 decades. During the years, Sri Adhikari Brothers has branched out into all verticals of media and entertainment like broadcasting, content production, digital broadcasting, film production and distribution, VFX studios, current affairs and news publications, etc. Till now, Sri Adhikari Brothers Network has launched altogether seven (7) Broadcasting Channels and has produced and associated with more than 10 feature films, and has a number of digital platforms and 6000 hours of Content library.

Markand Adhikari said, "Sri Adhikari Brothers' aim is always to branch out into all verticals of media and grasp new opportunities. We are delighted to be associated with Maruti Film International, Inder Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria for multiple projects in the coming years, including the popular franchise of laugh riot Dhamaal, i.e. Dhamaal 4. We expect to do wonders with this association."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)