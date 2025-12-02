SRMIST Crosses 500 Granted Patents, Marks a Historic Leap in its Innovation Journey

HT Syndication

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 2: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has crossed a landmark achievement of 500+ granted patents, a defining moment in its four-decade-long journey of academic and research excellence. The milestone reflects the university's deep-rooted belief that innovation must not remain an idea but become useful in the practical world.

Spread across an academic ecosystem that includes Engineering & Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Science & Humanities, Management, Agricultural Sciences, Law, and Social Sciences, SRMIST continues to nurture an ecosystem where breakthrough thinking thrives.

A major catalyst in this journey has been the Centre for Intellectual Asset Protection (CIAP), established in 2021. The centre has streamlined the end-to-end patenting process, empowering faculty, students, and researchers to protect and progress their innovations with confidence. The steady rise in patent filings since its inception underscores SRMIST's commitment to strengthening India's innovation capacity and boosting global competitiveness.

SRMIST's portfolio now includes several path-breaking patents, such as:

* A photocatalytic process for green hydrogen generation, pushing forward the transition to clean energy

* An automatic transmission switching system for hybrid vehicles, redefining next-generation mobility

* An automated industrial container-cleaning system, bringing sustainability to manufacturing and sanitation

* Assistive technologies designed to support visually impaired users, advancing inclusive innovation

* A polyherbal formulation for PCOS, contributing to accessible healthcare solutions

Each invention showcases SRMIST's mission to solve global challenges through science, technology, and human-centred innovation.

This achievement has been enabled by the university's world-class research ecosystem from state-of-the-art translational laboratories and Centres of Excellence to strong collaborations with industry leaders and global institutions. These platforms ensure that ideas born on campus evolve into deployable technologies that can impact society at scale.

With 500+ patents granted and many more in the pipeline, SRMIST stands tall as a premier research-intensive global university, shaping the future of science, technology, and society.

ABOUT SRM

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2025 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 11th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur and Acharapakkam (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

