SRMIST Hosts Grand Induction Ceremony, Welcoming Future Changemakers to the Faculty of Engineering & Technology

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) hosted a grand Induction Ceremony to welcome the incoming batch of students enrolled in B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Des, and M.Tech (Integrated) programmes under the Faculty of Engineering & Technology for the academic year 2025-2026.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Hon'ble Founder Chancellor, who delivered the Presidential Address, encouraging students to embrace the transformative journey of education at SRM.

"Education isn't just about sitting in a classroom... it's about transformation. That's why we say--'Studying at SRM is a lifetime experience.' Enjoy every part of this journey--from your classes to your friends, from the labs to the lawns." He also reminded students of the role they play in shaping their own futures: "We provide the environment, faculty, and opportunities. The rest is in your hands. Be serious, work hard, and trust that your future will exceed expectations."

The highlight of the event was the Special Address by Dr. A. Sivathanu Pillai, Padma Bhushan Awardee, renowned as the Father of BrahMos and Founder-CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace. Dr. Pillai, who also serves as the Sir C.V. Raman Chair Professor at SRMIST, delivered an inspiring message urging students to dream big and strive for excellence:

"History proves that those who dare to imagine the impossible go on to break barriers in every field--science, engineering, medicine, humanities, mathematics, sports, or arts. Their names are engraved in history. We want every one of you to be part of that legacy. You must think high, have a great aim, acquire knowledge, work hard, and overcome every challenge."

Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, welcomed the new students with a message focused on collaboration, connection, and growth:

"Today's world is not about competition, but about collaboration and networking. Step out of your comfort zone. Interact with students from other departments, work on interdisciplinary projects, and build lifelong connections. You'll also benefit from our vast alumni network--over 2 lakh SRMIST alumni are spread across the globe. Rest assured, your journey here will be well-supported by our faculty and staff. Whether it's academics, personal guidance, or career support--you are in good hands."

With its multicultural, multidisciplinary environment, SRMIST continues to attract top talent from across India and the world. The university's focus on academic rigor, hands-on learning, industry interface, and global exposure ensures that students are empowered to thrive--personally and professionally--on a global stage.

ABOUT SRMIST Faculty of Engineering and Technology

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is dedicated to advancing knowledge through rigorous research across a wide range of academic disciplines. With a strong emphasis on innovation and inquiry, research at SRMIST spans undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels, led by a highly accomplished faculty engaged in high-impact, often externally funded, R & D initiatives.

Driven by the visionary leadership of the Founder and Chancellor, SRMIST fosters a deeply research-oriented ecosystem. This includes the establishment of specialized research centres, state-of-the-art laboratories, and an environment that actively supports collaboration, resource accessibility, and academic events -- all aimed at nurturing the next generation of pioneering researchers and innovators.

More details are available at https://www.srmist.edu.in/college/college-of-engineering-technology/

ABOUT SRMIST:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

