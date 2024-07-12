STAIRS Foundation Calls for Ethical CSR Partnerships to Boost Grassroots Sports & Youth Development in the Country

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], July 12: The Society for Transformation, Inclusion, and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) Foundation, a premier National Sports Promotion Organisation committed to grassroots sports development in India, is inviting ethical CSR partnerships at district, state, and national level initiatives, with over 500 initiatives to choose from to support grassroots sports and youth development and provide an impetus to India's presence in the global sports arena. STAIRS encourages brands and organisations from various sectors to support its initiatives, ensuring all collaborations uphold strict ethical standards.

The STAIRS Foundation's CSR partnerships are designed to support its mission of nurturing grassroots sports across India. The foundation welcomes collaborations from various industries, excluding companies involved in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, protein shakes, and gambling. This exclusion aligns with STAIRS's commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles and maintaining high ethical standards. By upholding high ethical standards and championing healthy living, the foundation remains true to its core values and the betterment of the community it serves.

Siddhartha Upadhyay, President and Founder of the STAIRS Foundation, highlighted the significance of aligning partnerships with the foundation's mission: "We have a vision to form partnerships with brands and organisations dedicated to fostering grassroots sports talent and promoting holistic well-being. We aim to collaborate on developing sustainable programs that will empower the next generation of athletes in India and advocate for healthier lifestyles. By joining forces with like-minded organisations, we can work towards creating lasting impact and positive change in the sports and well-being landscape."

On banning collaborations with certain industries and brands, Upadhyay added, "STAIRS's commitment to promoting responsible and healthy lifestyles is demonstrated by its refusal to partner with brands associated with alcohol, tobacco, and gambling. This reflects the organisation's recognition of youth's importance as our country's present and future."

Talking about STAIRS' ethical CSR Partnerships, Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman of Empowered Council for Multi-sectoral Alliance, STAIRS and Former Chairman and MD of BSNL, said, "During my tenure as Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, I had the privilege of collaborating with numerous ethical companies and brands that significantly contributed to our success. These organisations not only adhered to high ethical standards but also added immense value through their commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). At STAIRS, we remain steadfast in these principles and values. We invite esteemed partners to join us in our district, state, and national initiatives and programs. Together, we can foster an environment of integrity and excellence, steering impactful transformation and nurturing young talent across India."

This initiative follows the STAIRS Youth National Games 2024 success at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium. The three-day event showcased the talents of over 5,000 gold medalists from 15 states and union territories. These athletes were chosen from over 2,000 district championships involving 200,876 participants, including 131,538 males and 69,338 females.

In recent developments, the STAIRS Foundation has significantly added its core team by appointing key individuals to important positions, including Ms Charu Pragya, BJP National Media Panelist (Clean Sports and Ethics Commission), and Sh. Nitish Rana, Former Special Public Prosecutor, ED (Right to Play Commission), Dr Anchal Gupta, Ophthalmologist (Sexual Harassment Commission), and Sh. Abhishek Issar, Founder, UNIV Sportatech (e-Sports Commission). These appointments reflect the Foundation's ongoing efforts to advance its mission and positively impact the community.

Additionally, the Foundation has partnered strategically with Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan states to implement comprehensive sports development programs.

STAIRS Foundation's programs contribute significantly to several United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including no poverty (SDG 1), good health and well-being (SDG 3), quality education (SDG 4), gender equality (SDG 5), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11), peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16) and partnerships for the goals (SDG 17). By fostering grassroots sports, STAIRS nurtures young talent and promotes inclusivity, healthy lifestyles, and ethical practices, driving sustainable development across communities.

As a distinguished non-profit organisation committed to advancing sports, education, health, and skill development for children throughout India, STAIRS seeks to identify and foster young talents from grassroots levels. By furnishing a platform for exceptionally gifted young athletes from all corners of India to showcase their abilities and compete nationally, STAIRS aims to empower talented athletes to excel and lead dignified lives through sports and contribute to the emergence of more champions for the nation.

About Stairs Foundation:

The Society for Transformation, Inclusion and Recognition through Sports (STAIRS) is a National Sports Promotion Organisation at the forefront of grassroots sports and youth development, since its establishment in 2000. STAIRS has been recognised with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar by the Hon'ble President of India for identifying and nurturing young talent nationwide. Committed to empowering India's youth through the transformative power of sports, STAIRS integrates sports with education, health, and skill development programs, with the core belief centred on ensuring that every child has the opportunity to play, learn, and thrive. Our goal is to unleash the boundless potential of children across India.

For More Information, please contact: g.sarkar@mavcommgroup.com

