Star Health Insurance Launches 'SheTARA' to Champion Women's Health on International Women's Day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: Star Health and Allied Insurance Limited (Star Health Insurance) is marking International Women's Day with the launch of 'SheTARA', a large-scale women's health initiative designed to provide free and accessible healthcare to women across Tamil Nadu through 40+ health camps, including a flagship event in Chennai's Anna Nagar branch. The initiative will provide essential medical screenings and raise awareness about preventive healthcare. Additionally, Star Health Insurance is encouraging women to join as insurance agents. The company highlights its success in Tamil Nadu with 16,000+ women agents who have generated over Rs. 420 crore in business volume and helped settle almost Rs. 250 crore in health claims during FY25 (Apr-Jan'25). The Company also has a very successful exclusive Women's 'Pink Branch' in Chennai, the first in Tamil Nadu which is entirely operated by 12 women and services over 300 agents.

In a world where women often prioritize their families over their own well-being, access to preventive healthcare remains a challenge. Speaking on the initiative Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance said, "Women's health is not just a personal concern, it is a fundamental pillar of a thriving society. When women are healthier, families, communities, and economies prosper. Through 'SheTARA', we are reinforcing our commitment to ensuring that every woman--regardless of her background--has access to quality preventive healthcare. Beyond check-ups, it is about creating a movement that places women's well-being at the centre of our collective priorities."

The 'SheTARA' Women's Health Camp will offer comprehensive medical screenings, including BMI calculation, blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar tests, haemoglobin tests, thyroid function tests, bone mineral density screenings, and subsidized USG screenings if recommended by the doctor. The initiative will also feature a special webinar titled 'Navigating Gynecological Health and Work-Life Balance in the Age of AI', led by a renowned gynaecologist, providing valuable insights into women's health.

Star Health Insurance's 'SheTARA' initiative aims to recruit more women as insurance agents, beyond the current 2,00,000+, representing nearly 30% of total agents by offering flexibility, work-life balance, strong earning potential, and a supportive work culture. The Company will provide comprehensive training to help women succeed professionally while creating opportunities for financial independence. This Women's Day, the company reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every woman has access to quality healthcare, financial security, and the empowerment she deserves--because a healthier future begins with healthier women.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 910 offices, 14000+ network hospitals, ~17000 employees, 7.6 lac+ agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also among the first in India to settle over 1.2 crore claims amounting to INR 54000 crores. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.

