Star Health Insurance Now Offers Largest Home Health Care Network in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (Star Health Insurance), India's largest retail health insurance company, becomes the country's largest Home Health Care (HHC) provider by expanding its HHC initiative to 100 locations across India. The program, launched in July 2023, now serves over 85% of Star Health Insurance's customer base, offering cashless doorstep medical care within 3 hours with no out-of-pocket expenses. It improves accessibility, availability and affordability of healthcare in Bharat.

* Star Health Insurance expands to 100 locations pan-India

* Customers can receive high quality medical care at their doorstep within 3 hours

* Improves accessibility, availability and affordability of healthcare

* Highest service adoption rates seen in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune

Anand Roy, MD & CEO, Star Health Insurance, said, "At Star Health, we believe that health insurance goes beyond providing financial coverage. It is a bridge to accessible and affordable healthcare for every individual. Our vision is to remove barriers such as high hospitalization costs, logistical challenges and the stress associated with seeking care. By bringing quality medical care closer to customers we aim to ensure their comfort and peace of mind. This initiative is tangible proof of our focus on transforming health insurance delivery by ensuring that it is accessible, affordable, and designed around the evolving needs of our customers."

The HHC program provides timely medical care to patients recovering from infectious diseases. Under the program, a partner doctor visits the patient's home to assess their condition, conduct a diagnosis, and provide necessary treatment if hospitalization is deemed unnecessary for the symptoms, with regular in-person follow-ups. If needed, based on severity, the doctor may recommend hospitalization, though less than 1% of patients have required this escalation.

Cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Pune have been proactive in the adoption of these services, with services primarily focused on treating conditions such as viral fever, dengue, enteric fever, acute gastroenteritis, and respiratory infections. More than 15,000 patients have benefited from Star Health Insurance's Home Health Care program via a combination of Home admissions as well as Home based Consultations.

The expansion has been facilitated through partnerships with leading healthcare providers, including Care24, Portea, Argala, Athulya and Apollo.

About Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health Insurance (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is India's leading standalone health insurer, operating since 2006. The Company offers Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance, with specialized products for cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses, senior citizens, women and children. Star Health has a strong distribution network, including 910 offices, 14000+ network hospitals, ~17000 employees, 7.6 lac+ agents, and robust bancassurance partnerships. The Company is also among the first in India to settle over 1.2 crore claims amounting to INR 54000 crores. In FY24, Star Health reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 Cr and a net worth of Rs 6,339 Cr.

For more information: https://www.starhealth.in/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2401495/Star_Allied_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)