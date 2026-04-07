Star Infomatic unveils ElectroSense technology to redefine electrical hazard safety worldwide

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: In a significant development for industrial safety innovation emerging from India, Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of ElectroSense, an advanced intelligent hazard-detection technology designed to detect live electrical danger before human contact occurs.

Developed after extensive field understanding of real-world telecom, utility, electrical maintenance, and infrastructure risks, ElectroSense introduces a new protective concept: a wearable safety intelligence system capable of alerting technicians before accidental electrical exposure becomes fatal.

Unlike conventional helmets that serve as passive protective gear, ElectroSense transforms industrial head protection into an active electronic safety platform.

Mr. Anurag Saxena, MD, Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. said, "ElectroSense reflects our belief that safety technology must evolve from passive protection to predictive intelligence. By combining wearable sensing, hazard detection, and real-time alerts, we aim to create a new global category in electrical safety--one where technology actively works alongside the technician to prevent accidents before they happen."

Technology designed for real-world field risks

According to the company, ElectroSense has been designed as a predictive electrical alert platform. This allows field technicians, telecom workers, line inspectors, and maintenance teams to receive warning signals before accidental contact with hazardous live points occurs.

The helmet integrates:

- live electrical field sensing

- hazard proximity alert logic

- embedded warning systems

- intelligent front hazard lighting

- enclosure-based safety logic

- real-time technician awareness architecture

Industry experts note that the preventive detection concept is rare in wearable industrial safety systems and may open a completely new product category globally.

Built for Indian Conditions; Designed for Global Relevance

One of the strongest differentiators highlighted by Star Infomatic is that ElectroSense was not designed in laboratory isolation but it was developed keeping in mind:

- Indian telecom field conditions

- harsh outdoor utility environments

- tower maintenance realities

- roadside repair exposure

- crowded cable corridors

- humid and dusty working zones

Industry observers point out that many global safety products fail because they are engineered for controlled environments rather than unpredictable field realities. ElectroSense appears aimed directly at solving that gap.

Patent Process Signals Strategic IP Positioning

Star Infomatic has informed that the technology is moving under structured intellectual property protection, with patent emphasis placed on:

- detection methodology

- wearable sensing integration

- industrial hazard response logic

- field deployment architecture

- human-machine safety communication model

Legal and technical experts reviewing the framework suggest the patent direction could give India an early mover advantage in wearable electrical safety intelligence.

If granted at full strength, ElectroSense may become one of the few industrial safety technologies from India positioned not only as a product but as a protected technology platform.

Safety Sector Experts See Potential Across Multiple Industries

The technology is already attracting attention for possible deployment across:

- telecom fiber maintenance

- electrical utilities

- smart city projects

- industrial maintenance

- infrastructure contractors

- public works departments

- energy corridor inspection teams

Experts say that if scaled correctly, such technology may significantly reduce accidental field injuries where live electrical exposure remains a major risk.

Beyond a Helmet: A Safety Intelligence Platform

Star Infomatic insiders indicate ElectroSense is not intended to remain a single hardware product.

The broader roadmap may include:

- connected workforce monitoring

- field alert dashboards

- incident mapping systems

- predictive safety logs

- future AI-linked hazard learning

Mr. Kartik Saxena, CEO, Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd. Said, "Electrical accidents often occur because workers are alerted only after they come dangerously close to live systems. With ElectroSense, our goal is to change that reality. We have designed a technology that warns technicians before contact occurs, giving them critical seconds to react and stay safe. This is not just a helmet--it is the beginning of a new generation of intelligent safety systems built for real-world field conditions."

"Safety Should Warn Before Danger, Not After Injury"

A senior internal development voice associated with the project described the philosophy simply: "Traditional safety protects after impact. ElectroSense is built to alert before danger reaches the human body."

That philosophy is increasingly aligned with how next-generation industrial safety is evolving globally.

Why This Matters for India's Technology Narrative

At a time when India is pushing for deeper indigenous manufacturing and technology ownership, ElectroSense reflects a growing trend.

Indian companies are no longer only assembling imported systems but they are beginning to define new categories.

For a country handling massive electrical, telecom, and infrastructure deployment, field-born innovation may become one of the strongest exportable strengths in the coming decade.

India's Signature Safety Export

With patenting underway, field relevance proven, and industrial demand rising, ElectroSense could evolve from a domestic launch into a globally recognized safety benchmark. The larger question now is not whether the technology is relevant but how quickly industries adopt a system that attempts to detect danger before the worker even reaches it.

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