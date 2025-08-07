Startek® honored with 3 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized with three prestigious honors at the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers 2025. The company was awarded the Gold for Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce, Silver for Achievement in Diversity and Inclusion, and Bronze for Achievement in Leadership Development. Global recognition for Startek people practices in remote workforce, DEI and leadership development.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers celebrate the world's best workplaces and the HR achievements that shape exceptional employee experiences. More than 100 professionals from around the world participated in the judging process to determine this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a combination of ratings from Stevie Awards judges and more than 130,000 public votes.

These wins highlight the strength of Startek people practices, which focus on building an inclusive, digitally enabled workforce equipped to thrive in hybrid environments. From scaling remote operations to advancing diversity and strengthening leadership capabilities, Startek continues to align its talent strategy with business goals and employee well-being.

"Our approach to people has always been human-centric, grounded in empathy and designed to drive measurable business impact," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "Whether it's empowering our remote teams, fostering a culture of inclusion or developing future-ready leaders, every initiative is built to strengthen the connection between people and performance. These awards reaffirm that belief."

These recognitions reinforce the Startek commitment to creating a future-ready, people-first workplace that delivers meaningful value for both employees and clients.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

