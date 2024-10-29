Startek® India recognized with the prestigious SHRM HR Excellence Award 2024 for 'Excellence in Managing the Distributed Workforce'

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Startek®, a digital first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek India has been honored with the SHRM HR Excellence Award 2024 for 'Excellence in Managing the Distributed Workforce.' This recognition was conferred during the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2024, held on October 17, 2024.

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, is the largest global professional association dedicated to human resource management, with more than 340,000 members across 180 countries. With 51 winners announced across the three tracks, the 2024 SHRM HR Excellence Awards highlighted the broad spectrum of outstanding people management practices. The winners were evaluated on new, dynamic criteria designed to reflect the ever-evolving HR landscape, with a focus on future-oriented solutions that drive impactful business outcomes. This was carried out by an independent jury panel composed of Senior HR leaders, independent consultants and academicians.

This is the first time Startek has won the award for 'Excellence in Managing the Distributed Workforce,' adding to the company's growing legacy of HR excellence. Startek has previously received accolades from SHRM in other categories, including awards for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Developing Leaders of Tomorrow, Virtual Workplace, and Hybrid Workplace management.

"Our success in managing a distributed workforce reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where employees can thrive. Through strong people practices, we have built a culture of empowerment, well-being, and inclusion. This recognition reaffirms our focus on innovation and resilience in an evolving business landscape," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek.

This award acknowledges Startek's innovative management of a distributed and hybrid workforce, highlighting the company's progressive policies, robust career and learning opportunities, and virtual engagement practices that ensure seamless collaboration across its global teams.

About Startek

For more than 35 years, Startek has delivered customer experience (CX) excellence for the world's leading brands. Spread across 13 countries, our 38,000 associates create memorable, personalized experiences in both voice and non-voice channels. Our clients span from Fortune 500s to fast-growing startups in a diverse range of industries including cable, media and telecom; travel and hospitality; retail and e-commerce and banking and financial services.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About SHRM India:

SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally.

