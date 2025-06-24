Startek® recognized for cybersecurity excellence and innovation leadership in 2025

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that it has received multiple awards in 2025, highlighting its continued leadership in cybersecurity and digital innovation.

Startek was named a winner of the 14th CISO & Cyber Pioneers Awards 2025 by CIO Axis for advancing enterprise security through robust technologies and best practices. The company also received the Cyber Security Excellence Award 2025 at the 15th Edition BPO Innovation Summit and Awards by UBS Forums, recognizing its secure-by-design approach to CX delivery.

Additionally, Ashish Kapoor, Vice President - IT Security at Startek, was honored with the CSO100 Award: The Evangelist 100 at the CSO100 Awards & Symposium 2025, hosted by Foundry and IDC, for championing cybersecurity transformation across the enterprise.

"These recognitions reinforce the strategic role cybersecurity plays in driving business outcomes and long-term value," said Roman Rafiq, Chief Information Officer, Startek. "At Startek, we embed security at the core of our digital operations--not just to protect data, but to enable innovation, ensure continuity and accelerate client success. Our focus on secure transformation empowers us to deliver scalable, resilient and high-impact CX solutions across industries."

These accolades build on the momentum from 2024, when Startek was recognized with six cybersecurity awards. Together, they reaffirm the company's belief that secure digital transformation is vital to delivering exceptional customer experience.

As digital adoption accelerates, Startek remains focused on strengthening security, enabling innovation and delivering future-ready CX for global brands.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

About the Awards

The CISO & Cyber Pioneers Awards by CIO Axis honor organizations for innovative cybersecurity strategies.

The BPO Innovation Summit & Awards by UBS Forums recognize companies driving transformation and resilience in BPO.

The CSO100 Awards by Foundry and IDC celebrate leaders delivering business value through cybersecurity excellence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)