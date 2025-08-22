Startek® wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2025 International Business Awards®

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Startek® was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Solution category in The 22nd Annual International Business Awards® last week.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.

Startek won in the Customer Service Solution category for Startek® Generative AI, an enterprise-grade platform that accelerates resolution, improves personalization and empowers agents with real-time guidance across voice and digital channels. Built to integrate with existing CX stacks, the solution helps brands scale consistent service quality while reducing effort and improving outcomes.

"Winning the Silver Stevie for customer service solution reflects how a human-centric approach to intelligent technology delivers measurable impact," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Digital Officer, Startek. "With Startek Generative AI, the technology supports people--empowering agents with real-time guidance and giving customers faster, more accurate answers. The result: higher first-contact resolution and CSAT, shorter handle times and lower cost to serve. Our priority is responsible, enterprise-ready innovation that scales empathy and performance."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process in May - July.

"The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on 10 October."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence. To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Website: www.startek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/5471001/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)