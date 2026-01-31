Stonestry has earned the 2026 Great Place To Work Certification, recognised for building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: Stonestry, owned and managed by Stone Shippers Limited, is proud to be certified by Great Place To Work® for 2026. This recognition is based solely on feedback from current employees about their experience at Stonestry.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasises that Certification is the sole official recognition earned through real-time employee feedback on their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Stone Shippers Limited stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Being Great Place To Work® certified is a proud moment for all of us at Stonestry. We've always seen ourselves as a family organisation, built on trust, fairness, and mutual respect. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our people, many of whom have grown with us for decades. We remain committed to providing equal opportunities for everyone to learn, grow, and succeed," says Rajiv Bazaz, Managing Director.

This milestone affirms Stonestry's commitment to creating a workplace that feels like home, even when employees are away from home. At the core of this culture is a strong sense of belonging, shaped by enduring values. Stonestry's long-standing dedication has built a workplace where people feel respected, supported, and genuinely valued.

Stonestry strengthens its employee experience through culture programs that foster connection, comfort, and community, ensuring every team member feels included and supported. This focus on faith, fairness, and togetherness remains central to attracting talent, retaining long-term employees, and building a resilient organisation.

As Stonestry grows, the organisation remains committed to investing in its people and preserving the culture that defines its identity.

About Stonestry

Stonestry is a leading Indian natural stone manufacturer and supplier, owned and managed by Stone Shippers Limited. We are India's largest exporter of quartzitic sandstone, backed by over four decades of industry experience. Our expertise spans a wide range of natural stones, including sandstone, limestone, granite, marble, basalt, schist, and slate. With eight in-house quarries and partnerships with 200+ mines across India, we serve clients in over 15 countries through four state-of-the-art, ISO-certified manufacturing facilities in North and South India. We offer a diverse range of finishes for landscaping, paving, walling, and architectural applications, and also manufacture CNC-crafted elemental furniture. We collaborate closely with architects, designers, distributors, and real estate developers to create enduring connections between nature, art, and people.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

