Strengthening India's Civil Services: The Art of Living's Partnership with the Capacity Building Commission

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 22: In a significant step toward enhancing the efficiency and well-being of India's civil servants, The Art of Living Government Programs (GP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), a key driver of Mission Karmayogi. The agreement, formalised on March 5, 2025, will see The Art of Living Government Programs contribute its expertise in leadership development, stress management, and personal excellence to equip government officials with skills essential for both professional and personal growth.

The signing ceremony was graced by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Honourable Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Department of Science and Technology, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space. Also present were Prasana Prabhu, the dynamic Chairman of The Art of Living Social Projects, and Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Distinguished Member - Human Resources, Capacity Building Commission.

A New Approach to Capacity Building

This collaboration marks a significant expansion of The Art of Living Government Programs' reach, integrating its specialised training modules across various government ministries and departments. These programs - covering leadership, stress management, personal excellence, and essential life skills - are tailored for all management cadres, including Group A, B, and C officers and staff. The objective? To cultivate a more resilient, efficient, and citizen-centric public service.

The Art of Living Government Program

With decades of experience in empowering individuals, The Art of Living Government Program is a flagship initiative tailored for central and state governments, public sector enterprises, and armed forces. Acknowledging the challenges that government officials face - high-pressure environments, decision-making stress, and the need for clarity - the program offers practical tools to build mental resilience, enhance focus, and foster a culture of ethical leadership. More than just training, it's about enabling lasting transformation at both an individual and institutional level.

Mission Karmayogi and the Role of the CBC

The Capacity Building Commission, established in 2021, drives Mission Karmayogi, a reform initiative transitioning India's civil service from a rigid, rules-based framework to a dynamic, roles-based system. At its core is continuous learning, ensuring officials develop the Attitude, Skills, and Knowledge (ASK) needed for effective governance.

The Karmayogi Bharat Portal, part of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), creates a digital ecosystem for anytime-anywhere learning through online, face-to-face, and hybrid formats. With a strong citizen-centric approach, Mission Karmayogi enhances governance efficiency, empowering officials to facilitate ease of living and business while promoting transparency, responsiveness, and accountability.

Toward Holistic Public Service

This collaboration between The Art of Living Government Program and the Capacity Building Commission is more than an agreement - it's a step toward a more holistic, human-centered approach to governance. By equipping civil servants with the right mindset, skills, and well-being practices, it paves the way for a more agile, ethical, and service-oriented administration - one that truly embodies the spirit of Mission Karmayogi.

About The Art of Living

The Art of Living has resolved to create positive societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation strives to contribute to the well-being of individuals and communities alike.

