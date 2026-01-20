Stushe Scales Handmade Crochet Bags into a ₹10Mn D2C Brand Under 1 Year

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: In a market crowded with fast fashion and empty Instagram promises, Stushe has quietly built something purposeful. Founded by Stuti Shetty, this homegrown fashion accessories brand just crossed ₹10 million in D2C revenue within a year of launching its website. A milestone marking the map.

Numbers alone don't explain the pull of this brand. But the real story is how it all began & continues to grow. It started with boredom, a Pinterest rabbit hole, and a whole lot of unravelling. In 2021, during the COVID lockdown, Stuti, a fashion student with too much time and restless hands, tried everything-resin art, doodling, cement crafts, even NFTs. Nothing stuck.

Then one day, a crochet bag popped up on her Pinterest feed.

Heartcrafted not Handcrafted

Crochet wasn't a new territory. She studied it academically, but her mom had been the one actually doing her assignments. Now, with YouTube as her teacher and nowhere to be, Stuti decided to figure it out herself. The first attempts were messy. Wrong yarn. Missed stitches. Hours spent pulling apart work that just didn't feel right. But she kept going. And eventually, her first bag came together. That bag changed everything.

That bag wouldn't stay hidden. While Stuti worked on clothing design projects, she would casually keep it nearby. People noticed. They asked questions. Then they asked to buy. Orders trickled in. Then came the turning point: a festive batch of 30 bags for Raksha Bandhan.

Designing clothes on paper was fulfilling, but creating something entirely by her own hands felt different. It felt real. That's when Stushe stopped being a side project & started becoming a brand. "Stushe, for me, resonates with independence-financial and emotional-which I knew other women deserved too," Stuti shares. "Today, 50 underprivileged women find more than employment with us. They find opportunity, dignity, and freedom. In a world obsessed with mass production, we chose to slow down, honouring craftsmanship while building futures."

Handcrafted by Women, for Women

Today, Stushe is known for handcrafted vegan bags made with premium yarns. The collection includes crossbody bags, potlis, clutches, handbags, and bucket bags-each one entirely handmade.

Here's what that means: no two bags are exactly alike. The slight variations aren't flaws; they're signatures. Proof that a real person, with real hands, made something meant just for you. The designs feel contemporary yet warm. Functional but expressive, the bags blend contemporary silhouettes with traditional craftsmanship. Priced between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000, Stushe positions crochet as accessible luxury, handcrafted, durable, and designed for everyday life.

What truly sets Stushe apart isn't just the product. It's the people behind it. Stushe started with 2 women artisans. Today, the team has grown to 50 women from underprivileged backgrounds. They're trained in crochet from scratch, supported with steady work, and empowered to build stable incomes. Skills are developed slowly and patiently, just like the craft itself. These women aren't just employees. They're the heart of the brand. And while their individual stories deserve their own spotlight, the collective impact is undeniable: financial independence, nurturing creativity, and a sense of pride in the work they do. As Stuti beautifully states: "At Stushe, purpose and profit aren't at odds. They are inseparable."

Crafting the Future

From a business perspective, the past year marked a major milestone. With the D2C website launch, Stushe reached customers across India and crossed ₹10 million in revenue, proving that conscious consumers are eager for brands with substance, leading to meaningful purchases.

Looking ahead, Stushe is preparing to enter international markets with a focus on thoughtful growth. The aim is to share Indian handcrafted designs globally without losing the soul of the brand.

Because in a culture that glorifies speed, Stushe is a quiet rebellion. A reminder that fashion made with care still has a place. That women, when given space and support, don't just build a business, they build futures. And sometimes, all it takes is one crochet bag to begin.

For more information, visit: https://stushe.in/

