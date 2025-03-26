Subharti Hospital: Making World-Class Healthcare Affordable in Western UP

PNN

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26: Chhatrapati Shivaji Subharti Hospital (CSSH), one of the most advanced tertiary care hospitals in Western Uttar Pradesh, is transforming healthcare with its state-of-the-art technology, research-driven approach, and commitment to affordability. Unlike corporate hospitals that prioritize profits, the Meerut-based multi-speciality hospital focuses on ensuring high-end medical care is accessible to middle-class and lower-income families, providing cutting-edge treatments at significantly lower costs.

"We are not just another private hospital--we are a research-driven institute committed to providing high-quality healthcare at affordable rates. Unlike corporate hospitals that only invest in technology based on profit potential, we bring in the latest medical advancements even if they are not immediately profitable, ensuring that our patients benefit from the best treatments available," said Dr. Krishnamurthy, Deputy Medical Superintendent, CSSH.

The Hospital is equipped with some of the most advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies in India, often surpassing even government medical colleges in terms of infrastructure and equipment. It offers cutting-edge cancer care, with a Digital PET Scan that provides superior imaging accuracy for early cancer detection. The NABL-certified pathology lab ensures precise diagnoses, allowing timely and effective treatment. The hospital's Radiation Therapy and Chemotherapy Unit offers internationally comparable cancer treatment, reducing the need for patients to travel to bigger cities.

In addition to oncology, CSSH has top-tier imaging technology, including some of the most advanced MRI and CT scan machines globally. These provide highly detailed imaging for accurate diagnoses. The hospital is set to introduce robotic surgery later this year, ensuring greater precision, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times.

Gastroenterology and orthopedics are among its key specialties, supported by state-of-the-art equipment and a highly experienced medical team. Specialized machines for pH monitoring and manometry, rarely found in other hospitals in the region, enhance diagnosis and treatment for acid reflux and digestive disorders. In orthopedics, the Hospital provides affordable joint replacements, advanced implants, and minimally invasive surgeries, significantly reducing costs for critical procedures.

Recognizing that many patients in tier-2 and tier-3 cities struggle to access specialized care, Subharti Hospital is expanding its reach through digital OPDs and telemedicine. This initiative enables people to consult top specialists remotely, saving travel time and reducing costs.

The hospital has also adopted 10 villages, where doctors and medical students conduct health screenings, early disease detection, and preventive health education. It has been bridging the gap between advanced medical care and underserved populations and ensures that more people can access life-saving treatments.

"Our goal is to serve the middle-class and lower-income families who often struggle between the high costs of private hospitals and the long waiting times in government facilities. We ensure that no patient is denied life-saving treatment due to financial constraints. If a test or procedure is necessary, we find a way to get it done, regardless of the cost," emphasized Dr. Krishnamurthy.

With a research-backed approach, world-class medical infrastructure, and a strong commitment to ethical and affordable healthcare, Subharti Hospital is setting a new standard for medical treatment in Western Uttar Pradesh, making quality healthcare accessible to all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)