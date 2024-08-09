Success Stories from TheCconnects Business Magazine Global C-Suite Community Platform

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9: TheCconnects Magazine, a premier global platform for C-suite executives and business leaders, proudly hosted its prestigious Growth Stories Summit & Awards on August 2, 2024, at T-Hub. This esteemed event celebrated the exceptional achievements and transformative growth narratives of individuals and companies across various sectors, recognizing their pivotal contributions to leadership, innovation, and industry excellence. A Hub of Inspiration and Collaboration: The Growth Stories Summit & Awards served as an exceptional platform for leaders to connect, share best practices, and explore collaborative opportunities. The event highlighted the dynamic and evolving nature of the business landscape and underscored the critical role that visionary leadership and innovative thinking play in driving success. Attendees were treated to inspiring keynote speeches, insightful panel discussions, and numerous networking opportunities that fostered growth and ignited new ideas.

The evening was graced by notable figures, including:

* Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of ITE & C and the Department of Industries & Commerce, whose visionary leadership supports the growth of the tech and industrial sectors.

* Ajay Mishra IAS, Former Special Chief Secretary of the Government of Telangana and Chairman of IRCS Telangana State, known for his significant contributions to public service and community welfare.

*M Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, a leading startup incubator fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Hyderabad.

*Mohammed Khaleequr Rahman, National Coordinator of the All India Congress Committee, recognized for his influential role in national political and social initiatives.

Celebrating Excellence:

Individual Awards:

*Alok Kumar, Founder at ThoreCoin Alok Kumar has been honored for his groundbreaking work in AI-driven cryptocurrency solutions. Under his leadership, ThoreCoin has set new benchmarks in digital currency, pushing the frontiers of blockchain technology and redefining the future of financial transactions.

* Krishna Kumari Datla, Founder & CEO at Manomay Innsurtech Pvt Ltd Krishna Kumari Datla is celebrated as a trailblazer in InsurTech. Her innovative leadership has propelled Manomay Innsurtech to the forefront of insurance technology, creating new opportunities for women and advancing technology in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

* Tejasree A. Pagidipati, Founder & CEO at Res-Q-Rity Tejasree A. Pagidipati's visionary approach to cybersecurity consulting has established Res-Q-Rity as a leader in safeguarding organizations from evolving cyber threats. Her expertise and innovative strategies are setting new standards in cybersecurity.

*Vishwanath Akuthota, Founder at Dr. Pinnacle Vishwanath Akuthota is recognized for his transformative contributions to AI and cybersecurity. Dr. Pinnacle's cutting-edge solutions are revolutionizing tech-driven security and healthcare, showcasing his commitment to advancing technology for societal benefit.

* Sowmitri Maluchuru, Founder & CEO at Brahman Studios Sowmitri Maluchuru is honored for her pioneering work in immersive storytelling. Her leadership at Brahman Studios has redefined the gaming experience, merging creativity with technology to set new standards in interactive entertainment.

* Ketan Pathki, CMO at Fielda Ketan Pathki is celebrated for his strategic excellence in go-to-market execution. His leadership has been instrumental in Fielda's market expansion, driving growth and positioning the company as a leader in its sector.

* Vempalli Sunil Kunar Reddy, CIO at Fortune 500 Companies Vempalli Sunil Kunar Reddy is recognized as a global leader in business technology strategy. His strategic input has been crucial in shaping IT frameworks for Fortune 500 companies, driving technological innovation on a global scale.

* Rajendra Chennozwala, Founder at Career Drivers India Pvt. Ltd. Rajendra Chennozwala is honored as a specialist in GCC hiring. His innovative recruitment strategies have greatly impacted hiring processes in Global Capability Centres, enhancing talent acquisition and workforce development.

* Shipra Bhutada, Founder & Director User Research at User Connect Consultancy Shipra Bhutada's excellence in human-centered research has set new benchmarks in user experience design. Her consultancy's work is known for creating impactful user interactions and advancing the field of user research.

* Swetha Pramod, Founder & CEO at Vone RCM Global Solutions Swetha Pramod is celebrated as a leading figure in healthcare revenue cycle management. Her leadership at Vone RCM Global Solutions has made significant strides in healthcare finance, setting new standards for efficiency and impact.

* Karthik Velamakanni, Managing Director & CEO at NABTECH Pvt Ltd Karthik Velamakanni is honored as the young entrepreneur of the year for his innovative contributions to technology. Under his leadership, NABTECH has achieved notable advancements, reflecting his vision and drive.

* Deepali Khushaldasani, Co-Founder at Sainath Agencies Deepali Khushaldasani is recognized as an innovative women entrepreneur. Her dedication to quality and craftsmanship has set new standards in her industry, reflecting her commitment to excellence and innovation.

* Sougata Mishra, Founder at Chayasutra Sougata Mishra is celebrated as the creative art wedding photographer of 2024. His distinctive approach to wedding photography captures the essence of special moments with unparalleled creativity and artistic vision.

* Dr. Rahul Naik, Founder & CEO at RS Group of Companies Dr. Rahul Naik's transformative impact across various sectors has been recognized. His entrepreneurial journey highlights his leadership and innovation, setting new standards in multiple industries.

* Sree Lata Shankar, HR & L & D Leader & Speaker Sree Lata Shankar is honored with the lifetime achievement award in human resources. Her contributions to HR and learning & development have made a lasting impact, shaping the future of workforce management and development.

* Hariprasad Anuganti, Founder at Mindslate Hariprasad Anuganti is recognized as the young entrepreneur of the year under 25. His innovative work at Mindslate showcases the potential of young leaders in driving business success and technological advancement.

* Lion. V. Vasantha Madhuri, Founder & CEO at Maddyz Design Studio Lion. V. Vasantha Madhuri is celebrated as a pioneer in graphic design and visual communication. Her studio's creative excellence has set new trends in design, pushing the boundaries of visual creativity.

* Dr. Sumana Talakokkula, HOD, MD at SLG Hospitals Dr. Sumana Talakokkula is honored for her inspirational leadership in women's healthcare. Her work at SLG Hospitals has significantly advanced women's health services, reflecting her commitment to improving healthcare outcomes.

* Bhuma Srinivas Rao, Graphologist Bhuma Srinivas Rao's research in graphology has provided new insights into handwriting analysis. His work is advancing the field and offering valuable contributions to understanding human behavior through handwriting.

* Dr. David Solomon Raju Y, Associate Professor ECE, IQAC Incharge at Holy Mary Institute of Technology Science Dr. David Solomon Raju Y is recognized for his outstanding contributions to educational quality assurance. His efforts have enhanced educational standards, promoting excellence in academic practices.

* Dr. K. Sravan Abhilash, Associate Professor, Department of ECE at IIC & E-Cell Coordinator at CMR Engg College Dr. K. Sravan Abhilash is celebrated for his distinguished academic research in engineering. His contributions have significantly impacted engineering education, reflecting his dedication to advancing knowledge in the field.

* Siddartha Kemsaram, Founder & CEO at Think Prism Siddartha Kemsaram is honored as the young entrepreneur of the year under 20. His leadership at Think Prism demonstrates the transformative potential of youth in shaping the future of business and technology.

* Raja Raghunath, Co-Founder & CEO at WCX Laundry Raja Raghunath is recognized as the innovative entrepreneur in sustainable practices. His work at WCX Laundry is revolutionizing the industry with eco-friendly solutions, setting new standards for sustainable operations.

* Dipika Sitani, Founder & CEO at Digital Wisdom Dipika Sitani is celebrated as the best digital marketing consultant for her exceptional expertise and innovative strategies. Digital Wisdom's impactful campaigns have driven growth and set new benchmarks in the industry.

* CMA Mallikarjuna Gupta Bhogavalli, Founder at India-gst.in CMA Mallikarjuna Gupta Bhogavalli is honored as a pioneering leader in indirect tax and technology litigation. His work with India-gst.in has advanced solutions in indirect tax, showcasing his commitment to innovation and progress in the sector.

* Dr. Raja Satya Venkata Badrinath, Retired DCP EXC / OSD Protocol in CM's Office Hyderabad Dr. Raja Satya Venkata Badrinath is awarded the Distinguished Public Service Leadership Award for his exemplary contributions to public administration. His impactful service has set high standards for public leadership and community service.

* Dr. Zareena Sultana, Professor & Dean of Students Welfare at ISL Engineering College Dr. Zareena Sultana is honored for her outstanding contribution to education and student development. Her dedication to student welfare and academic growth has significantly impacted the educational landscape.

* Prasanna Lakshmi, Founder at Sri Paadha Agro Processing Industry Prasanna Lakshmi receives the Changemaker in Women's Empowerment award for her leadership at Sri Paadha Agro Processing Industry. Her efforts have empowered women in agro-processing, fostering economic independence and creating growth opportunities.

Company Awards:

*Matayo AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Matayo AI Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is celebrated for its trailblazing work in IT security innovation. Their cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions have redefined standards in safeguarding digital assets, providing businesses with robust defenses against evolving cyber threats.

* BSIT Software Services Private Limited

Recognized for exceptional leadership in software development, BSIT Software Services has driven significant advancements in the industry. Their commitment to pioneering software solutions has set new benchmarks in efficiency and functionality.

* Re Moto Mobility

Re Moto Mobility has been honored as the leading pre-owned two-wheeler startup with a focus on electric vehicles. Their dedication to sustainable transportation solutions is transforming the mobility landscape, making eco-friendly choices more accessible.

* UltraViolet Cyber

UltraViolet Cyber is celebrated as a pioneer in managed security services. Their innovative approach to cybersecurity is establishing new standards for protecting digital infrastructures, ensuring businesses can operate securely in a digital age.

* Tea Trance

Awarded the best beverages franchise for innovation and expansion, Tea Trance's unique franchising model has driven impressive growth and established a strong market presence, making them a standout in the beverage industry.

* Scichip Robotics Private Limited

Scichip Robotics is recognized as the best healthcare robotics startup. Their advancements in robotics are revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving patient care, offering innovative solutions to complex medical challenges.

* VJSMR ODIOGS Technologies Pvt Ltd

Honored for excellence in IT education skill development, VJSMR ODIOGS Technologies Pvt Ltd is shaping the future of IT education and workforce development through their impactful training programs and educational initiatives.

* Bilvantis Technologies

Bilvantis Technologies is celebrated for its outstanding achievements in digital transformation. Their solutions are driving significant changes in the digital landscape, enabling businesses to adapt and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

* FAMNUTRA

FAMNUTRA is recognized as a pioneering health-enhancing beverage brand. Their innovative products are advancing health and wellness, offering consumers nutritious and beneficial beverage options.

* Estatedekho Digi Avenues Pvt Ltd

Estatedekho Digi Avenues has been named the innovative PropTech company of the year. Their technological solutions are revolutionizing the real estate sector, enhancing property management and investment processes.

* Techmatic Systems

Techmatic Systems is honored as the best AI-driven retail IT services company. Their cutting-edge solutions are setting new standards in retail technology, optimizing customer experiences and operational efficiency.

* Bright Solar Solutions

Bright Solar Solutions is celebrated for excellence in solar power integration. Their innovative approach to solar energy is driving sustainable energy solutions, making renewable power more accessible and effective.

* iPrism Technologies

Recognized as the best app development company in emerging markets, iPrism Technologies is making a significant impact with their innovative applications, catering to the needs of growing markets and enhancing user experiences.

* VOZIQ AI

VOZIQ AI is honored as the best AI company for proactive customer lifecycle management. Their AI-driven solutions are enhancing customer experiences across industries, offering personalized and efficient lifecycle management.

* Ideal Digital Health Technologies

Ideal Digital Health Technologies is celebrated for pioneering innovation in natural healthcare technology. Their solutions are advancing holistic health approaches, integrating natural methods with modern technology.

* Blackstone Books

Blackstone Books is recognized for excellence in kindergarten education and books. Their educational resources are significantly impacting early childhood learning, providing engaging and effective materials for young learners.

* iAppSys Technologies Pvt Ltd

Honored for excellence in industry-specific web and mobile solutions, iAppSys Technologies is driving innovation in specialized technology applications, offering tailored solutions that meet industry-specific needs.

* Turn2Web

Turn2Web is recognized as the best in pre-built layouts platform for web design. Their solutions streamline web design processes, enhancing user experiences with efficient and high-quality design tools.

* EXcellenC

EXcellenC is celebrated as the best training institute for data analytics. Their comprehensive training programs are equipping professionals with essential skills, advancing the field of data analytics through innovative educational methods.

* Corecellent Technologies

Honored for excellence in digital marketing and cloud solutions, Corecellent Technologies is driving success with their innovative strategies, transforming digital marketing practices and cloud technology applications.

* Souvenir-IT

Souvenir-IT is recognized as the content marketing agency of the year. Their creative and strategic approaches to content marketing are setting new industry standards, helping clients achieve significant impact and engagement.

* Gabriel Registrar

Gabriel Registrar is celebrated as a leading information security management system certification provider. Their rigorous certifications ensure high standards of information security, providing valuable assurance for organizations.

* PixeLifeServices

Awarded the C-Suite Choice Award for the best digital marketing partner, PixeLifeServices' exceptional services are driving success for their clients, offering innovative and effective digital marketing solutions.

* Sanjiwani Chikitsa Kendra

Sanjiwani Chikitsa Kendra is recognized as an emerging leader in healthcare and immigration medical services. Their innovative approaches are enhancing healthcare delivery and streamlining immigration medical processes.

* Speciality Interiors Pvt Ltd

Speciality Interiors Pvt Ltd is honored as the best client-centric design and build company. Their dedication to client satisfaction is setting new benchmarks in interior design, creating spaces that exceed expectations.

* Waytowebs (WTWEBS Infotech Pvt Ltd)

Waytowebs is celebrated for excellence in web design and development. Their innovative designs are enhancing the digital presence of their clients, providing high-quality and impactful web solutions.

* Math 2 Merit Pvt. Ltd.

Recognized for excellence in creative math skill development, Math 2 Merit Pvt. Ltd. is fostering a deeper understanding of mathematics through innovative and engaging programs.

* Prasinos Tech Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Prasinos Tech Innovations is honored for excellence in engineering commercialization. Their work is bridging the gap between engineering innovations and market applications, driving progress in the tech industry.

* Uniworks Designs Pvt. Ltd.

Uniworks Designs Pvt. Ltd. has been honored with the Tech-Driven Commercial Interior Design award for its groundbreaking integration of technology in creating innovative and efficient commercial spaces. Their visionary approach combines cutting-edge design with advanced tech solutions, setting new standards in the industry.

* Stark.ai

Stark.ai is recognized as the Top AI Platform for Job Search Automation for its exceptional use of artificial intelligence to enhance job search processes. The platform's intelligent algorithms streamline recruitment and job matching, offering unparalleled efficiency and precision in the job market.

* India Retail Investors Expo (IRIE)

The India Retail Investors Expo (IRIE) has been awarded the Leading Platform for Retail Investor Empowerment for its commitment to educating and engaging retail investors. Through its comprehensive resources and events, IRIE has significantly advanced investor knowledge and empowerment in the retail sector.

* Anytime Diesel (ATD)

Anytime Diesel (ATD) has earned the title of Leading Innovator in Fuel Management Solutions & Delivery for its pioneering solutions in the fuel industry. The company's innovative approach to fuel management and delivery has set new benchmarks for efficiency and reliability in the sector.

* Advince LLP

Advince LLP is celebrated as the best global finance and legal consulting firm. Their expertise is providing valuable insights and solutions in the finance and legal sectors, helping clients navigate complex challenges and achieve strategic goals.

* Sectrio

Sectrio is recognized as the innovative industrial cybersecurity company. Their solutions are advancing cybersecurity practices in industrial environments, protecting critical infrastructure from evolving threats.

* Power9 Herbals

Power9 Herbals is honored for excellence in herbal products for holistic health. Their products are contributing to natural and holistic wellness, offering effective and innovative solutions for health and well-being.

* Aishwi Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Aishwi Technologies is celebrated as the best fintech startup. Their innovative solutions are driving advancements in financial technology, providing transformative tools and services for the fintech industry.

* Allure Art & Events

Allure Art & Events is recognized for its synergy between fashion and business. Their event management expertise is creating impactful and stylish experiences, merging the worlds of fashion and business seamlessly.

For a deeper dive into these exceptional stories and achievements, explore the August 2024 edition of TheCconnects Magazine, your premier business magazine for insights into the latest trends, leadership, and innovation.

TheCconnects: Empowering Business Leaders

TheCconnects continues to empower leaders with insightful content, exclusive networking opportunities, and recognition programs like the Growth Stories Summit & Awards. As a leading business magazine, our goal is to foster a vibrant ecosystem for growth and success in the global business community.

Congratulations to all the awardees for their remarkable achievements. We eagerly anticipate their future successes.

